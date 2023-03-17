Council Bluffs Community School District officials revealed some additional details about the district’s budget challenges and possible cost-saving measures during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

Over the last five years, state aid has increased by an average of 2.05%, said Chief Financial Officer Dean Wilson. Inflation is currently 6.4%.

“Simply stated, state aid is not keeping pace with inflation,” said Wilson.

On top of that, the district has had a net loss of 402 students over the past five years, with heavy losses during the pandemic, followed by a couple years of small gains, Wilson said. Unfortunately, the district did not regain a similar number of students.

Because most of state aid is based on the number of students, the amount the district received decreased by $124,963 in 2020 and $184,412 in the current fiscal year, 2023, Wilson said. That makes its average increase over the five-year period $2,875,819, or an average of $600,000 per year.

“Our benefits alone in that five-year period went up $3.2 million,” he said. “So our benefits consumed all that and more.”

The district may also face some new expenses of unknown amounts. Because the state is now offering Education Savings Accounts — essentially scholarships — to students who attend private schools, the district may lose more students — and thus, more state aid. Students can apply for the assistance until June 30.

Another possible hit could come from another legislative initiative. The Legislature is considering requiring students’ home districts to provide transportation to those who open-enroll to other school districts. If the proposal passes, the district could be stuck paying to transport students a longer distance than it does its own students.

Most state and federal grants are restricted to a certain program or purpose, Wilson said. Revenue from bond issues must be used for the purpose spelled out on the ballot. Special education funds must be used for students with individual education plans. Funds for Talented and Gifted programs and dropout prevention programs are similarly restricted, he said.

As a result, the district is estimating that it needs to cut its costs by $3,875,345 to make its 2023-24 budget work.

Cost-saving measures the district has proposed and the estimated savings are given below.

District

• Extend the technology/Chromebook replacement schedule to a four-year cycle rather than a three-year cycle. Estimated savings: $260,000.

• Transfer technology and facility repair costs out of the district’s general operating fund into an insurance policy. Estimated savings: $200,000.

• Reduce summer school days while still serving the same number of students. Estimated savings: $150,000.

• Reorganize Facilities, Custodial and Maintenance, end the use of vendors and reduce positions through attrition. Savings: Number was not provided.

• Discontinue agreement with the National SAM Innovation Project for the Time Tracker software. Estimated savings: $40,000.

• Reduce the number of district-level administrators and support personnel. Savings: Number was not provided.

• Adjust the current structure of teacher leadership and compensation and how the funding for stipends is allocated. Savings: Number was not provided.

Elementary

• Change the elementary school boundaries to re-assign Crescent area students to either Lewis & Clark or College View Elementary and close Crescent Elementary. Estimated savings: $935,000.

• Re-organize the classroom schedule for a consistent delivery of the elementary special classes of art, music and physical education, as well as counseling. Savings: Number was not provided.

Secondary

• Transition away from the International Baccalaureate middle school program, eliminate program and recertification/retraining costs. Estimated savings, $680,000.

• Reduce the number of graduation coaches and therapists through attrition. Savings: Number was not provided.