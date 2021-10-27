Council Bluffs school officials explain new 'mask-wearing decision matrix'

“Parents, guardians and staff have done a tremendous job of communicating with administrators,” he said.

The district will also cross-reference with Pottawattamie County Public Health to see if numbers in the district are roughly consistent with the prevalence of COVID-19 in the county, Milbourn said.

“The numbers have been fairly low in the last four weeks,” he said. “Last week, we had zero cases in six buildings and 1 case in 10 buildings.

“We’re working with Pottawattamie County Health to make boosters available to all our staff members,” Milbourn said.

Board member Troy Arthur said he had wondered when the mask expectation would be dropped.

“We’ve been talking about this for quite a while,” he said. “I thought we were in an awkward position as a district. I hope people realize and see that the board has taken this very seriously from the beginning. I know (Superintendent) Dr. Murillo has been talking about this for several weeks as cases were coming down.”

Board Vice President David Coziahr asked whether the matrix would apply to other communicable diseases, such as RSV and influenza.