Council Bluffs school officials explain new 'mask-wearing decision matrix'

Council Bluffs Community School District will implement a new mask policy on Nov. 8 that will tie weekly mask protocols to the percentage of people infected with COVID-19 in each school building.
It will be the first time the district has varied mask protocols by building.
The new “mask-wearing decision matrix,” as the district calls it, establishes three categories based on the percentage of people -- both students and staff -- with active cases in each individual building, said Garry Milbourn, chief of human resources, who presented information on it during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. The schools in each category will be posted on the school district’s website every Friday starting Nov. 5, and the appropriate protocols will take effect on the following Monday.
The categories and corresponding mask protocols are as follows:
• Low (zero to 1.99%): Mask-wearing optional
• Moderate (2% to 3.99%): Mask-wearing recommended
• High (4% or higher): Mask-wearing required
The list of schools in each category will be updated every Friday. Parents will be notified via the Blackboard messaging system when their children’s schools change categories
The system, of course, depends on the reporting of positive cases to the school administration, Milbourn said.
“Parents, guardians and staff have done a tremendous job of communicating with administrators,” he said.
The district will also cross-reference with Pottawattamie County Public Health to see if numbers in the district are roughly consistent with the prevalence of COVID-19 in the county, Milbourn said.
“The numbers have been fairly low in the last four weeks,” he said. “Last week, we had zero cases in six buildings and 1 case in 10 buildings.
“We’re working with Pottawattamie County Health to make boosters available to all our staff members,” Milbourn said.
Board member Troy Arthur said he had wondered when the mask expectation would be dropped.
“We’ve been talking about this for quite a while,” he said. “I thought we were in an awkward position as a district. I hope people realize and see that the board has taken this very seriously from the beginning. I know (Superintendent) Dr. Murillo has been talking about this for several weeks as cases were coming down.”
Board Vice President David Coziahr asked whether the matrix would apply to other communicable diseases, such as RSV and influenza.
“The mask matrix was created around COVID, because we don’t get reporting on the other illnesses,” Murillo said.
Board President Chris LaFerla asked what would be done in classrooms with immunocompromised students. Murillo said the district is talking directly with some families that have concerns.
“We are trying to address that need as best we can,” she said.
Referring to the matrix, Arthur said, “I would be nervous about initiating this with any other thing without intense discussions with parents.”
Arthur said he did not think the district should “default” to the matrix for other illnesses without community support.
“I would not support that,” he said.