Council Bluffs Schools allowing students to attend full time

The Council Bluffs Community School District will allow students to voluntarily return to full-time, in-person school beginning on Oct. 12, the district announced Tuesday.
Parents will have the option of sending their children back to school full time or keeping them in the current hybrid mode or Virtual Academy, according to a message Superintendent Vickie Murillo distributed to families Tuesday afternoon.
The decision was based partly on responses to a telephone survey of parents conducted last week, Murillo said in the message.
“Most of our parents who have students in the hybrid schedule were in favor of returning to onsite learning five days per week,” she said. “We recognize we also have many parents who would feel more comfortable at this time having their children remain in hybrid, attending school two to three days per week.
“I have heard passionate opinions from parents and staff about options to consider,” Murillo continued. “After listening and considering many opinions, I have decided that it will be each parent’s decision whether to keep their children in the hybrid phase or have their children return to onsite learning five days per week, beginning on Oct. 12.”
Matt Wyant, Pottawattamie County director of planning and development who also heads Pottawattamie County Public Health, said he feels comfortable with having more students in the school buildings.
“I think, from what we’ve seen so far in our community and how they’ve been able to contain it in the schools, with the precautions they have, it should be safe to bring them all back,” he said.
The fact that students are wearing masks in school makes it possible for the district to do that, Wyant said, adding that it is consistent with Gov. Kim Reynolds decision to exempt people who have been with someone with COVID-19 from quarantine requirements, if both were wearing masks when they were in close proximity.
“Face coverings have really proved to be a big part in keeping everybody safe,” he said.
Wyant said this would be the next step in moving toward having all of the students attend full time again.
“I think it was really the goal for them to use a phased-in approach” to return to full-time attendance, he said.
Murillo estimates that classrooms will still only be at 60% to 80% of capacity, leaving some space for social distancing.
“We will plan to physically distance to the maximum extent possible and will continue to provide cleaning supplies and sanitizer and expect the use of face masks that have proven to be an effective part of our overall mitigation protocols,” she said. “The number of cases in our school community has remained low, and we will continue to monitor school attendance, school community positivity rates and local positivity data to determine future plans.”
All parents are asked to complete an enrollment form by Oct. 5 indicating which option they are choosing for their school-age children, even if they will be staying in the hybrid mode. They can get to the enrollment form by clicking on “this survey” at the bottom of the email message or “student enrollment form” at the bottom of the news item on the district’s website titled “Parents Given Option to Choose Hybrid or Onsite Learning.”
There will be no in-person school on Oct. 5 so teachers and staff can prepare for the transition, Murillo said. Teachers will provide work for students to do at home that day.
