Council Bluffs Schools eyes almost $1M in paving work for next summer

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education is putting together plans to combine almost $1 million in paving work to be done next summer.

The district asked HGM & Associates to review all concrete in the district and make recommendations for the areas in greatest need of attention for a summer 2023 project, according to board materials. The architectural firm found areas at Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson high schools, Wilson Middle School and College View Elementary School that engineers consider mostly urgently in need of repair.

“We’re getting these whittled down now, so we don’t have too many of those places left,” said Dean Wilson, chief financial officer for the district.

“We’re down to the last big chunks,” said Jared Olson of HGM. “We’ll try to tackle all the work over the summer.”

Olson said they advised putting the projects together to make the job big enough to attract bids from big contractors. Bids will be solicited this winter.

“It’s not a small project, so we just have to make sure the bigger contractors know about it before they fill up their schedules for this summer,” he said.

The largest share of the work would be at Abraham Lincoln, where an estimated $374,910 in paving and repairs was identified. New pavement would be installed for the driveway that goes to and across the back of the building and the sidewalk by the tennis courts. Repairs would be made to a variety of pavement joints and patches.

An estimated $296,710 of work would be completed at College View, including repaving of the main driveway and some sidewalks and repair of bad spots in the parking lot.

Thomas Jefferson would see about $147,460 of work, including repaving of the east sidewalk and the small parking lot at the southeast corner of the main building and repair of multiple patches in the main parking lot.

About $70,000 worth of work was identified at Wilson, including repaving of the driveway between the school building and tennis courts/athletic field.

Wilson said the administration would ask the building and grounds department not to use rock salt as a melting agent because of its corrosive effect on concrete.

Said Olson, “The communities that have gone to non-rock salt snow melt have had really positive results on the concrete.”

In other business, the board:

• Approved submitting a request to the School Budget Review Committee for a modified supplemental amount of $242,176 in spending authority for English language learners who have exceeded five years of weighting that are included on the fall 2021 certified enrollment count.

• Approved submitting a request to the committee for $145,961 in spending authority because of an increase in certified enrollment from the previous year.

• Approved the purchase of Cardonex software, which facilitates a more efficient scheduling process, at a cost of $38,889 that would be paid with revenue from the district’s physical plant and equipment levy.

• Approved the purchase of a 2019 Nissan passenger van from Dillon auto at a cost of $55,000 to replace a van used to transport students that was stolen.

• Gratefully acknowledged and accepted a donation of $668.57 from Knights of Columbus Council 1045 to be used for special education needs.

• Gratefully acknowledged and accepted a donation of $674.51 from Knights of Columbus Council 10805 to be used for special education needs.