Council Bluffs Schools faces more mechanical costs

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved a $400,000 change order for the Wilson Middle School renovation project during its meeting Tuesday and held a public hearing on more than $800,000 worth of HVAC work that needs to be done at Bloomer and Edison Elementary Schools.

The board also heard a report on the district’s 2019-20 audit, which resulted in a clean bill of health.

The Wilson change order is for work that had to be done or didn’t make sense to put off, according to the district’s construction manager Darrel Meyer. It includes replacing the main electrical feeder wire, repair of exterior brick and caulking, replacing PVC roof drains to meet current building code, storm water modifications, flooring in nine science classrooms and the main corridor and other improvements, according to board materials.

The work will add $400,000 to contingencies in the project, boosting the overall contract from $15,036,190 to $15,436,190.06, Meyer said. It will increase the amount for contingencies from the original $598,091 to $998,091.06, or about 6.5% — which is still within the 5% to 10% usually set aside for contingencies, he noted.

“There’s still going to be things that are found,” he said.