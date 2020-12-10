Council Bluffs Schools faces more mechanical costs

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved a $400,000 change order for the Wilson Middle School renovation project during its meeting Tuesday and held a public hearing on more than $800,000 worth of HVAC work that needs to be done at Bloomer and Edison Elementary Schools.
The board also heard a report on the district’s 2019-20 audit, which resulted in a clean bill of health.
The Wilson change order is for work that had to be done or didn’t make sense to put off, according to the district’s construction manager Darrel Meyer. It includes replacing the main electrical feeder wire, repair of exterior brick and caulking, replacing PVC roof drains to meet current building code, storm water modifications, flooring in nine science classrooms and the main corridor and other improvements, according to board materials.
The work will add $400,000 to contingencies in the project, boosting the overall contract from $15,036,190 to $15,436,190.06, Meyer said. It will increase the amount for contingencies from the original $598,091 to $998,091.06, or about 6.5% — which is still within the 5% to 10% usually set aside for contingencies, he noted.
“There’s still going to be things that are found,” he said.
There is major HVAC work that needs to be done at Edison and some at Bloomer, Meyer said. Since construction documents were only partially complete on Tuesday, board approval isn’t scheduled until Jan. 26 for the Edison work and Jan. 12 for the Bloomer project.
At Edison, plans call for replacing rooftop energy recovery and ventilation units with water-source heat pump units and replacing 25 older heat pumps with new, more efficient heat pumps. This would require replacement of part of the control system.
The fire alarm system in older parts of the building would be upgraded, and the project would address electrical deficiencies, including non-operational exhaust fans and the high number of surge events.
New design standards would be provided to the district for energy recovery air handlers, water-source heat pumps, controls interfacing with sump pumps and lighting controls.
Cost of the Edison work is estimated at $641,000, board materials stated.
At Bloomer, five boilers would be replaced, along with heating water pumps and the boiler flue. A new heat exchanger with new piping would be installed, along with needed accessories.
New design standards would be developed for the district for boilers, pumps and water-heating systems.
Cost at Bloomer is estimated at $191,875.
The group gave the district an unmodified opinion and said the district’s financial statements were presented fairly.
