Council Bluffs Schools Foundation announces annual education luncheon

The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation will hold its Education Is Everyone’s Business Luncheon in person this year.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 23 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs.

The luncheon is held each year in cooperation with the Council Bluffs Community School District to inform business and community partners of important things happening in the schools, according to the foundation’s website.

This year’s keynote address is “Pathways, Partnerships and Progress: Developing a Future Ready Workforce in Council Bluffs.”

With the support of higher education, business and industry, the school district’s Diploma Plus One Initiative is developing pathways that provide students with the education and experience to meet the needs of the workforce of tomorrow, the website states.

The event will also feature remarks by foundation Executive Director Chris LaFerla and the presentation of the Community Impact Award. The award honors individuals working to improve the community through service or vocation.

The presenting sponsor of the event is TS Institute. Proceeds will help support the mission of the foundation — to provide financial resources and support to benefit the children, families and staff of the Council Bluffs Community School District.

Registration is $50 to reserve a seat or $500 to sponsor and reserve a table of eight with sponsor’s logo displayed at the table and event entrance. Other sponsorships are also available. To register, go to the foundation’s website at cbsf.org and click on Luncheon.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.