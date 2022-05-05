Council Bluffs Schools Foundation awards classroom grants worth $37k

The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation presented $37,213.60 in classroom grants to 51 teachers.
To celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, winners were also provided a buffet supper Monday at Barley’s Bar & Grill.
Grants awarded, teachers and schools include the following:
Engaging Primary Students in Transdisciplinary Learning through Play, Kevin Maxcy, College View Elementary School, $999.28
Novel Project Unit 5 (Conflict Unit), seventh grade social studies, Logan Maxwell, Kirn Middle School, $1,000
Sixth Grade IB Country Project, Tyler McGee, Kirn, $1,000
Earthquake Tables, Deb Mohling, Kirn, $350
Mindfulness, Trisha Nielsen, Edison Elementary School, $895.64
Developing Life Long Learners through Play, Jen Pearce, College View, $975.43
Sensory Seekers, Danielle Philmon, College View, $250
Before We Roll the Dice, Danielle Philmon, Nick Moore and Mike West, College View, $250
Flexible Learning, Sarah Piercy, Longfellow Elementary, $1,000
Sensory & Light for Little Minds, Kerri Presser, Rue Elementary, $941.01
Helping Hive, Stephanie Ryan, Thomas Jefferson High School, $1,000
Kindergarten Sensory/Flexible Seating, Morgan Sale, Longfellow, $800
Classroom Yoga Mats, Tracy Schimonitz, multiple schools, $468.27
A Welcoming Calm Environment, Rachel Shanks, Lewis & Clark Elementary, $1,000
Team Building from the Toy Aisle, Denise Shipp, multiple schools, $424.99
Headphones, Suzanne Shudak, College View, $575
Esports Expansion, Ryan Sinclair, Abraham Lincoln High School, $1,000
Civil War Truck, Jason Smith, Kirn, $1,000
Desk Cycling to Learn, Chip Stanczak, Crescent Elementary, $796
Cycling to Learn, Chip Stanczak, Crescent, $796
Promoting Reading in Science Class, Mandy Stark, Kirn, $600
Classroom Transformation to Increase Student Engagement in Literacy and Math, Robert Tellgren, Lewis & Clark, $1,000.01
Technology Is the Future, Kari Thomas, Lewis & Clark, $720
Learning an Artsy Way, Miranda Tudehope, Bloomer Elementary School, $650
Learning an Artsy Way at the Lake, Miranda Tudehope, Bloomer, $800
Graphic Design, Audrey Wadinski, Kirn, $1,000
Flexible Seating, Lauren Wilcox, Lewis & Clark, $832
Creating Music with Technology, Dan Black, Kirn, $967.50
IB Community Project Team Building, Jeff Boe, Kirn, $350
Lewis & Clark HERO Club, Martha Bonine, Lewis & Clark, $500
Small Group/Individual Counseling Resources, Trina Casey, Hoover Elementary, $975
Community Project Team Building, Shauna Cihacek, Kirn, $350
Let’s Transform, Melissa Clark, Hoover, $994.31
Differentiated Literacy Stations, Karen Darling, Carter Lake Elementary, $383.68
Flexible Seating in the Art Room, Kumari Durick, Longfellow, $980.64
Community Project Team Building, Jordan Dzingle-Schmitt, Kirn, $350
Flexible Seating for Productive Independent Learning, Kristen Gaffney, Lewis & Clark, $458.82
Mindfulness Matters, Nicole Haffner, Franklin Elementary, $250
Stay Tuned!, Jenifer Hargrave, College View, $350
Best Seat in the House, Kathy Hart, College View, $529.90
Fun & Flexible Franklin Friends, Rob Hart, Franklin, $1,000
Bringing Learning to Life with Hands-on Learning, Malia Hendricks, Crescent, $644.27
3D Printing: Making Ideas Come to Life, Ryan Higgins, Abraham Lincoln, $980
We Need to Fidget to Focus!, Elizabeth Hulsing, Crescent, $950
Novels for Novel Studies, Trenton Kerger, Abraham Lincoln, $500
Drumming Circles, Heidi Kirsch, Franklin, $366.02
Namastay Regulated in Class, Brittany Kraft, Lewis & Clark, $1,000
Everyday Inquirers, Becky Liston, College View, $991.83
It’s Time for Spanish!, Rebecca Mahlberg, Kirn, $218
8th Grade Community Project, Debora Masker, Kirn, $1,000
Sixth Grade Community Project, Penny Matuszeski, Kirn, $1,000