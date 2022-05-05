 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs Schools Foundation awards classroom grants worth $37k

  • Updated
  • 0
050622-cbn-news-classroom-grants.jpg

Teachers who attended a ceremony for the presentation of classroom grants by the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation gather for a photo Monday at Barley’s Bar & Grill. At right is Chris LaFerla, executive director of the foundation.

 TIM JOHNSON, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation presented $37,213.60 in classroom grants to 51 teachers.

To celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, winners were also provided a buffet supper Monday at Barley’s Bar & Grill.

Grants awarded, teachers and schools include the following:

Engaging Primary Students in Transdisciplinary Learning through Play, Kevin Maxcy, College View Elementary School, $999.28

Novel Project Unit 5 (Conflict Unit), seventh grade social studies, Logan Maxwell, Kirn Middle School, $1,000

Sixth Grade IB Country Project, Tyler McGee, Kirn, $1,000

Earthquake Tables, Deb Mohling, Kirn, $350

Mindfulness, Trisha Nielsen, Edison Elementary School, $895.64

Developing Life Long Learners through Play, Jen Pearce, College View, $975.43

Sensory Seekers, Danielle Philmon, College View, $250

Before We Roll the Dice, Danielle Philmon, Nick Moore and Mike West, College View, $250

Flexible Learning, Sarah Piercy, Longfellow Elementary, $1,000

Sensory & Light for Little Minds, Kerri Presser, Rue Elementary, $941.01

Helping Hive, Stephanie Ryan, Thomas Jefferson High School, $1,000

Kindergarten Sensory/Flexible Seating, Morgan Sale, Longfellow, $800

Classroom Yoga Mats, Tracy Schimonitz, multiple schools, $468.27

A Welcoming Calm Environment, Rachel Shanks, Lewis & Clark Elementary, $1,000

Team Building from the Toy Aisle, Denise Shipp, multiple schools, $424.99

Headphones, Suzanne Shudak, College View, $575

Esports Expansion, Ryan Sinclair, Abraham Lincoln High School, $1,000

Civil War Truck, Jason Smith, Kirn, $1,000

Desk Cycling to Learn, Chip Stanczak, Crescent Elementary, $796

Cycling to Learn, Chip Stanczak, Crescent, $796

Promoting Reading in Science Class, Mandy Stark, Kirn, $600

Classroom Transformation to Increase Student Engagement in Literacy and Math, Robert Tellgren, Lewis & Clark, $1,000.01

Technology Is the Future, Kari Thomas, Lewis & Clark, $720

Learning an Artsy Way, Miranda Tudehope, Bloomer Elementary School, $650

Learning an Artsy Way at the Lake, Miranda Tudehope, Bloomer, $800

Graphic Design, Audrey Wadinski, Kirn, $1,000

Flexible Seating, Lauren Wilcox, Lewis & Clark, $832

Creating Music with Technology, Dan Black, Kirn, $967.50

IB Community Project Team Building, Jeff Boe, Kirn, $350

Lewis & Clark HERO Club, Martha Bonine, Lewis & Clark, $500

Small Group/Individual Counseling Resources, Trina Casey, Hoover Elementary, $975

Community Project Team Building, Shauna Cihacek, Kirn, $350

Let’s Transform, Melissa Clark, Hoover, $994.31

Differentiated Literacy Stations, Karen Darling, Carter Lake Elementary, $383.68

Flexible Seating in the Art Room, Kumari Durick, Longfellow, $980.64

Community Project Team Building, Jordan Dzingle-Schmitt, Kirn, $350

Flexible Seating for Productive Independent Learning, Kristen Gaffney, Lewis & Clark, $458.82

Mindfulness Matters, Nicole Haffner, Franklin Elementary, $250

Stay Tuned!, Jenifer Hargrave, College View, $350

Best Seat in the House, Kathy Hart, College View, $529.90

Fun & Flexible Franklin Friends, Rob Hart, Franklin, $1,000

Bringing Learning to Life with Hands-on Learning, Malia Hendricks, Crescent, $644.27

3D Printing: Making Ideas Come to Life, Ryan Higgins, Abraham Lincoln, $980

We Need to Fidget to Focus!, Elizabeth Hulsing, Crescent, $950

Novels for Novel Studies, Trenton Kerger, Abraham Lincoln, $500

Drumming Circles, Heidi Kirsch, Franklin, $366.02

Namastay Regulated in Class, Brittany Kraft, Lewis & Clark, $1,000

Everyday Inquirers, Becky Liston, College View, $991.83

It’s Time for Spanish!, Rebecca Mahlberg, Kirn, $218

8th Grade Community Project, Debora Masker, Kirn, $1,000

Sixth Grade Community Project, Penny Matuszeski, Kirn, $1,000

