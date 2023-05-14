The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation awarded a record 60 Classroom Grants worth a total of $48,000 this spring.

A reception was held in the recipients’ honor on May 5 at Barley’s Bar & Grill.

“This year, we received 73 Classroom Grant applications and over $60,000 worth of proposals,” said Chris LaFerla, executive director of the foundation. “We had to raise our budget from $40,000 to $48,000. Our goal every year is to raise money to support all of you. We have over 800 donors that give to our programs.

“I also want you to know we have a whole crew of people who are dedicated and passionate about supporting what you do every day,” LaFerla said.

The winning proposals sought funding for electronics, puzzles, games and other teaching aids for educating students ranging in age from preschool to high school seniors.

One that has the potential to be a game-changer for English Language Learners will involve purchasing Timekettle Translation Earbuds that directly translate information to students in their native language. The application was submitted by Lillian Mescher, an ELL instructional coach at Abraham Lincoln High School. She was awarded a $1,000 grant for each high school.

The earbuds, which look just like regular ones, could be used to translate a lecture from English to Spanish, for example, Mescher said.

“The mic would pick it up, and then it would translate,” she said. “It is almost instantaneous. It’s pretty amazing technology.”

That would give ELL students immediate access to content in other subject-area classes, Mescher said.

“They have English language classes every day that they would not be using the earbuds so they could be working on the English,” she said.

But while they were working on improving their English skills, students wouldn’t have to miss out on what was being said in their math, science and social studies classes.

Mescher found out about the devices through research and by hearing about districts already using them, she said. The translation earbuds cost about $300 per pair, so for now, she will just buy three pairs for each high school in the district

First, though, she ordered a demo pair to try out.

Trisha Nielsen, a preschool teacher at Edison Elementary School, will use her grant to purchase a small microscope, plastic plant and animal lifecycle sets and other teaching aids to help students learn about science. She was awarded a grant of $970.

“In early childhood, our students use active play to learn a variety of skills,” she said in her application. “I would like to use active play to help my students learn more about science and develop their love of science. I believe by doing this, my students will be able to physically touch, feel and make connections that will help them to gain more knowledge and understanding of the science topics we study.

“They are learning and growing so fast as 4- and 5-year-olds,” she said. “I want them to get hands on and explore science. I look forward to seeing their light bulbs go off when they are able to make a connection to something we are learning with what they are playing with in our new science center.”

Those awarded $1,000 grants, in addition to Mescher, included Claire White, Wilson Middle School; Liz Koepp, College View Elementary; Lindy Dugger, Crescent Elementary; Kellie Hinsley, Lewis & Clark Elementary; Katie Twit, Wilson Middle School; Kerri Presser, Rue Elementary; Melinda Rice, Carter Lake Elementary; Ashley Reid, Lewis & Clark; Jules Worl, Thomas Jefferson High School; Jenni Fund-Blazek, other; and Ryan Sinclair, Abraham Lincoln High School.

Those receiving grants of $900 to $999, in addition to Nielsen, included Trista Pitt, Carter Lake and Franklin Elementary Schools; Robert Tellgren, Lewis & Clark; Jennifer Fulks, Roosevelt Elementary School; Emily Krummel, Kirn Middle School; Denise Shipp, Crescent, Edison and Roosevelt; Lauren Wilcox, Lewis & Clark; Jennifer Pearce, College View; Dan Black, Kirn; Angel Simons, Edison; Kevin Maxcy, College View; Rachel Shanks, Lewis & Clark; Tracy Schimonitz, Bloomer Elementary School; Julisa Novotny, Kirn; Samantha Silva, Thomas Jefferson High School; and Melissa Clark, Hoover Elementary School.

Grants of $600 to $899 were awarded to Amanda Biller, College View; Lea Brandenburg, Franklin; Megan Mejia, College View; Amanda Jackson, Longfellow Elementary School; Kari Thomas, Hoover and Lewis & Clark; Kaitlyn King, Bloomer; Molly Richardson, Carter Lake; Kristen Vonnahme, Lewis & Clark; Jenifer Hargrave, College View; Kathy Hart, College View; Christa Rusin, Hoover; Laura Kelly, Longfellow; and Abby Cornelison, Kirn.

Grants of less than $600 went to Kourtney Huffman, Roosevelt; Rob Hart, Franklin; Trenton Kerger, Abraham Lincoln; Danielle Philmon, College View; Emily Gomez, Wilson; Nick Moore, College View; Michael Yauney, Abraham Lincoln; and Nicholas Wollerman, Thomas Jefferson.