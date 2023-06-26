The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation awarded a record $74,000 in scholarships to 50 graduating seniors this spring.

The Foundation partners annually with Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson high school counselors on a scholarship application and selection process for the 55 scholarships entrusted to the foundation by donors, according to a news release.

“We are immensely proud to award scholarships to deserving students on behalf of our donors. It is truly inspiring to witness the transformative impact that these scholarships can have on a student's life,” Chris LaFerla, CBSF executive director, said in the release. “By providing financial support, we are not only helping to alleviate the burden of educational expenses, but we are also empowering students to achieve their academic and career aspirations. Education is the key to unlocking one's full potential, and we are honored to play a role in helping students reach their goals.”

The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation has awarded scholarships on behalf of donors for more than 13 years, including two new scholarships established this year: The Jeff & Bill Ballenger Scholarship and The Larry Argersinger Memorial Scholarship.

“It is a gift to have our CB Schools Foundation facilitate these generous scholarship funds so that our students can benefit from the financial support of alumni and friends of our school community,” Council Bluffs Community School District Superintendent Vickie Murillo said in the release. “These scholarships make a big difference as students further their education and follow their career aspirations.”

Carla Hartenhoff, a counselor at Thomas Jefferson, said working on the scholarship process is one of the most exciting activities her office takes part in each year.

“I am always humbled by the generosity of the donors and the continued support that the Thomas Jefferson High School students receive to continue their educational plans beyond high school," Hartenhoff said in the release. "For the recipients, these scholarships can be the positive catalyst they need to make their dreams a reality.”

For more information, or to make a donation, visit cbsf.org or call 712-322-8800.