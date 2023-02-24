The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation will hold its 2023 Education Is Everyone’s Business from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way in Council Bluffs.

The event is held annually to inform business and community partners of the important things happening in local schools.

Executive Director Chris LaFerla will deliver this year’s keynote address, “Teachers Need Us Now More Than Ever: Working Together to Support Teachers and Preserve the Social, Cultural and Economic Health of Our Community and Beyond.”

The luncheon kicks off the foundation’s annual Community Impact Campaign, a four-week drive when the foundation provides an opportunity for donors to help make an impact in the schools by supporting children, families and staff. The foundation is looking for four weekly sponsors.

TS Institute has continued its support and is serving as this year’s presenting sponsor.

Areas of Impact include the Area of Greatest Need Fund, Student Enrichment Fund and Educational Excellence Fund.

The Area of Greatest Need Fund provides flexibility to respond to the most critical needs of the foundation and supports unfunded and underfunded district programs, according to the foundation’s website. These funds are used to support classroom grants, student enrichment grants and emergency assistance grants, as well as teacher, staff and student recognition events and teacher and staff development.

The Student Enrichment Fund supports programs that supplement the classroom learning experience through field trips, cultural experiences and participation in clubs, fine arts and co-curricular activities. In addition, the fund provides emergency assistance for children in need of basic necessities, such as glasses, shoes, coats and gloves.

Teachers often use their own funds to purchase items to enhance the learning experience in their classrooms. The Educational Excellence Fund helps alleviate that burden.

To register for tickets or a sponsorship, go to cbsf.org/luncheon.