Council Bluffs Schools honors 2021 employees of the year

“Terrence also works with students after school on their SkillsUSA projects and demonstrates his belief that the leadership and technical skills taught through this program will make students marketable in the industry,” his nominator wrote.

That has resulted in strong student participation in the program and many continuing their studies at Iowa Western Community College.

“Thanks to the vision of Dr. Murillo, Dr. Rassekh, the Board of Education and Terrence, Council Bluffs is now a leader in skills training for high school students,” the person wrote.

Bridgette Bellows has been with the district for 15 years and served as an assistant principal at Abraham Lincoln before being promoted to principal in 2015.

“Bridgette Bellows is a true leader who walks the walk,” her nominator wrote. “She has a large knowledge base and is able to not only share information but also model and teach it. She is collaborative, caring and is an engaging colleague, able to establish and maintain quality relationships with students, staff and families.”

Bellows is both empathetic and realistic, her nominator wrote.

“With her high expectations, she works to ensure students and staff have what they need to be successful,” the person wrote. “She is an advocate who always supports students and staff in their personal growth. She is trusted, solution-focused and always keeps students and their success at the center of her work.”

