Council Bluffs Schools outlines goals for school year

In general, the plan centers around three main goals for the school year:

1. By the year 2021, 80% of students in kindergarten through third grade will be at or above state benchmarks on the Measures of Academic Progress Assessment. On the fall 2019 screening, 67% of students in kindergarten through third grade were at the benchmark, Vorthmann said.

2. By the winter 2021, 80% of students in kindergarten through sixth grade will be at or above benchmark on the MAP Assessment. In winter 2020, 75% of students in those grades were at or above benchmark.

3. By 2021, 80% of students in kindergarten through 11th grade will be at or above the average, high average or high levels on the MAP assessments in reading and mathematics. On the winter 2020 MAP tests, 63% scored in the average, high average or high level in reading, and 55% of students scored in the average, high average or high level in mathematics. Those who score in the average range or higher are considered proficient, Vorthmann said.

In response to a question from a board member, Vorthmann said he did not know how much last spring’s extended closure would affect test scores this fall.

“I don’t know what to expect,” he said.

The Comprehensive School Improvement Plan is part of the district’s process of continuous improvement, which focuses on “instructional improvement linked to student learning,” Vorthmann said. The plan must be submitted to the Iowa Department of Education.

