Council Bluffs Schools reshuffles administrators as five leave district

Mark Schuldt, who has served as the chief of elementary schools since 2017, will serve six elementary schools as well as the two middle schools next year. Schuldt joined Council Bluffs Community Schools in 1998 as a teacher at Longfellow. In 2004, Mark served as a K-12 Math Consultant for AEA 13 (now GHAEA). He was named principal at Gunn Elementary in 2005 and then at Roosevelt in 2008.

Current Director of Preschool Programming Tracy Mathews will have an expanded role and will join Murillo’s executive cabinet. Mathews joined the Council Bluffs Schools in 2007. She has been in her current role since 2017, and was previously a principal at Crescent and Lewis & Clark Elementary Schools, the summer school administrator and a teacher.

Current Lewis & Clark Elementary School Principal Teresa Hamilton will serve as the new principal at Carter Lake Elementary School. Current Carter Lake principal Doreen Knuth announced her retirement earlier this school year. Hamilton has been the principal at Lewis & Clark Elementary since 2017. Prior to that, she served as a counselor in the Omaha and Papillion LaVista school districts. She began her career as a first grade ESL teacher in 2001.