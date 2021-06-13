Council Bluffs Schools reshuffles administrators as five leave district

Council Bluffs Community School District Superintendent Vickie Murillo has announced updates to the administrative team for 2021-2022. These changes were prompted by the retirements of Chief of Secondary Schools Julie Smith, Carter Lake Elementary Principal Doreen Knuth, Abraham Lincoln High School Assistant Principal Cyle Forney and Kirn Middle School Assistant Principal Mike Johnson, as well as the departure of Kirn Middle School Assistant Principal Jeremy Stukenholtz, who has taken a position at the Green Hills AEA.
“We are grateful for the service of these long-serving and dedicated school district leaders, and will miss their insight and contributions,” Murillo said. “My goal was to try to fill their shoes, while aligning key roles to carry forward our important work of advancing key academic initiatives from preschool through our Diploma Plus Pathways.”
Ruben Cano will join Council Bluffs Schools in July. He will be fulfilling the high school leadership support role of current Chief of Secondary Schools Julie Smith, who has announced her retirement at the end of this school year. Cano will also oversee the CTE programming, including Work Based Learning, the Certificate Advancement Program and programs at Iowa Western Community College, which have been supported by Paul Hans, who will be leaving at the end of this school year.
Cano has served in school leadership roles in Omaha Public Schools since 2008. He served as the principal at South High School for six years and is currently leading Nathan Hale Middle School. He received a Bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University and Master’s degree in secondary education administration and supervision from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Mark Schuldt, who has served as the chief of elementary schools since 2017, will serve six elementary schools as well as the two middle schools next year. Schuldt joined Council Bluffs Community Schools in 1998 as a teacher at Longfellow. In 2004, Mark served as a K-12 Math Consultant for AEA 13 (now GHAEA). He was named principal at Gunn Elementary in 2005 and then at Roosevelt in 2008.
Current Director of Preschool Programming Tracy Mathews will have an expanded role and will join Murillo’s executive cabinet. Mathews joined the Council Bluffs Schools in 2007. She has been in her current role since 2017, and was previously a principal at Crescent and Lewis & Clark Elementary Schools, the summer school administrator and a teacher.
Current Lewis & Clark Elementary School Principal Teresa Hamilton will serve as the new principal at Carter Lake Elementary School. Current Carter Lake principal Doreen Knuth announced her retirement earlier this school year. Hamilton has been the principal at Lewis & Clark Elementary since 2017. Prior to that, she served as a counselor in the Omaha and Papillion LaVista school districts. She began her career as a first grade ESL teacher in 2001.
Current Thomas Jefferson High School Assistant Principal Joanna Letz will be the new principal at Lewis & Clark Elementary School. She will fill the role currently held by Hamilton. Letz has been an Assistant Principal at Thomas Jefferson High School since 2018. Prior to that, she served in the same role at Wilson Middle School for two years. Letz has taught first grade, primarily at Rue, provided Reading Recovery support, worked with English learners, and served as the Literacy Program Leader in the District. She has also supported the district as summer school coordinator and site supervisor.
Current Assistant Director of Special Education Lori Durand will be the new director, beginning next school year. She will switch roles with the interim director, Wesley Galusha. Prior to this year, Durand has been a summer site supervisor and worked with the district in various roles, including school psychologist and an autism and behavior consultant, as an AEA employee since 1995. Prior to moving to the area, Durand was a teacher in New York.
Current Hoover Principal Brittany Hettrick will be taking a new leadership role as the principal at Longfellow. She will fill the role currently held by Rene Molina, who will be an assistant principal at Kirn Middle School next year. Hettrick has been with the Council Bluffs Community Schools since 2012, first as a grade six language arts teacher and a middle school mentor. She has been the Hoover principal since 2015. Prior to joining Council Bluffs Schools, she taught in Blue Springs, Missouri.
Current K-5 ELA Curriculum Specialist Amy Anderson has accepted her first administrative position as the new Hoover Elementary Principal. She will fill the role currently held by Hettrick. Prior to that, she was a literacy strategist for eight years and taught at Carter Lake and Roosevelt Elementaries. She holds a bachelor’s degree in middle school education from Midland University and two master’s degrees in curriculum and instruction and educational leadership from Doane University.
Current Longfellow Principal Rene Molina will be transferring his leadership skills to Kirn Middle School as the new assistant principal. Molina has been with the Council Bluffs Schools since 2019. Prior to that, he was an elementary principal and high school math coach in Arizona. Prior to that, he worked as a classroom teacher and with AdvancED, a nonprofit organization that conducts on-site external reviews of preK-12 institutions to ensure continuous improvement.
Current Thomas Jefferson High School journalism teacher Rob Lindquist will be the new Abraham Lincoln High School Assistant Principal. He will replace Forney, who is retiring. Lindquist joined Council Bluffs Schools in 2009 and has served as an English teacher and journalism adviser at TJ. He received his bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass Communications from Iowa State University, his post-baccalaureate teaching certificate from Buena Vista University, a Master’s degree in secondary instruction with a STEM concentration and a Master’s in educational leadership from Northwest Missouri State University.
Current Abraham Lincoln High School language arts teacher Kourtney Abbotts will be the new assistant principal at Thomas Jefferson High School. She will fill the role currently held by Letz. Abbotts has served as an English/language arts teacher at Abraham Lincoln High School since 2018. Prior to joining Council Bluffs Schools, Abbotts was a teacher in the AHSTW and Audubon school districts. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in English from Iowa State University, a Master’s in higher education administration at Upper Iowa University and a Master’s in educational leadership at Fort Hays State University.
Current Kirn Middle School IB Coordinator Sarah Sealock will be the assistant principal at Kirn Middle School. She will replace Stukenholtz, who will join the Green Hills AEA team at the end of this school year. Sealock joined the Council Bluffs Schools as a science teacher in 2006, and served at Wilson until 2015. She then became an instructional coach at Kirn, and has been the International Baccalaureate (IB) Coordinator at Kirn for the past four years. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Northern State University in South Dakota, and a Master’s in Educational Leadership at Doane University.
The change in role of Anderson and the retirement of current K-5 Math Curriculum Specialist Deb Fetch also prompted additional changes:
Current Coordinator of Summer Learning Carly Gates has been appointed as the assistant director of teacher and learner supports-literacy and multi-tiered systems of support. In this role, Gates will lead elementary literacy curriculum development and implementation, reading intervention, MTSS and summer learning. Gates has served in the district since 2010. Most of her time was spent as a middle school language arts teacher and instructional coach. More recently, she has served as the coordinator of K-12 summer programs, working closely with the Iowa Reading Research Center in an effort to gather meaningful data to improve implementation and learning.
In addition, she has been the district trainer for the K-6 ELA special education resources, and is leading the MTSS District Leadership Team to develop an improved plan for the district. Gates earned her Bachelor’s degree in elementary and middle level education from the University of Northern Iowa, a Master’s in curriculum and instruction from Doane University and a Master’s in educational leadership from Northwest Missouri State University.
Current Crescent Elementary Principal Mariah Schroder will add assistant director of teacher and learner supports-math to her title. Schroder has served as the Crescent principal since 2019. She will also now lead elementary math curriculum development and implementation. She had previously served as an elementary math coach and teacher, and has been with the Council Bluffs Schools since 2006.