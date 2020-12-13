Council Bluffs Schools reveals Tinley time capsule treasures

Sharon (Booth) Stapleton went to Eighth Street School for kindergarten and first grade and started attending Tinley School in second grade, she said. She remembers the ceremony when the time capsule was placed in the cornerstone. She still has her class pictures from every year at Tinley, as well as fond memories of going to school there.

“I loved all the teachers,” she said. “They were so good and so nurturing.”

Stapleton’s favorite was Anna Goecker, who taught third grade, she thinks.

“She was so wonderful – and they all really were,” she said.

Her fifth-grade teacher, Robert Stanley, was the first male teacher Stapleton ever had, she said.

Stapleton used to help teachers pack up their things at the end of the school year and help them unpack when it was almost time for another one, she said. She also helped the kitchen crew.

“I thought it was kind of a big deal that I got to help in the kitchen and be in the Safety Patrol,” she said.