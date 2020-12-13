Council Bluffs Schools reveals Tinley time capsule treasures

The bricks and mortar are gone, but treasures — and memories — from Mathew A. Tinley School live on.
The Council Bluffs Community School District salvaged a time capsule placed in the building’s cornerstone in 1953 and recently unpacked its contents. The process was recorded, and a video is now available for viewing on the district’s Facebook page. In addition, some of the items from the time capsule are on display at the Council Bluffs Public Library until the end of December.
The collection includes memorabilia from the Eighth Street School and photos and newspaper clippings about Mathew A. Tinley School. There are class photos, student artwork and assignments and lists of principals, faculty members and custodians from the Eighth Street School, as well as a school pennant that says simply “Eighth.”
There’s one of the old Dick and Jane books titled “We Look and See,” Milton Bradley Kindergarten Crayons, a Girl Scout brochure, a pocket New Testament, an American flag and a brochure on flag etiquette from the Veterans of Foreign Wars,.
One of the most historic items is an autographed photo of Gov. William Beardsley, the 31st governor of Iowa. Beardsley served in the Iowa Senate from 1933-1939, completed the term of E.H. Felton in the Iowa House in 1947 and served as governor from 1949-1954, according to legis.iowa.gov. On Nov. 21, 1954, he was killed in a tragic automobile accident, becoming the first Iowa governor to die in office.
Sharon (Booth) Stapleton went to Eighth Street School for kindergarten and first grade and started attending Tinley School in second grade, she said. She remembers the ceremony when the time capsule was placed in the cornerstone. She still has her class pictures from every year at Tinley, as well as fond memories of going to school there.
“I loved all the teachers,” she said. “They were so good and so nurturing.”
Stapleton’s favorite was Anna Goecker, who taught third grade, she thinks.
“She was so wonderful – and they all really were,” she said.
Her fifth-grade teacher, Robert Stanley, was the first male teacher Stapleton ever had, she said.
Stapleton used to help teachers pack up their things at the end of the school year and help them unpack when it was almost time for another one, she said. She also helped the kitchen crew.
“I thought it was kind of a big deal that I got to help in the kitchen and be in the Safety Patrol,” she said.
Stapleton belonged to a Girl Scout troop based at Tinley School and also went to the school for city recreation crafts and other activities during the summer, she said. She made some lifelong friends at Tinley and has worked with a couple of them planning reunions for their graduating class at Abraham Lincoln High School, she said.
She enjoyed watching the video on the time capsule.
“I thought it was pretty good. That flag is in real good shape. What I thought was funny was that flashlight. You don’t see them like that anymore.”
Now, Stapleton is looking forward to seeing the exhibit at the Council Bluffs Public Library.
