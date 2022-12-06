Council Bluffs Schools seeking applicants for Early College Academy

Council Bluffs Community School District is recruiting for the next group of students who want to earn associate degrees while earning their high school diplomas without paying college tuition.

Students apply for the Early College Academy as high school sophomores and enroll in college/dual credit courses at Iowa Western Community College during their junior and senior years.

All 25 of last year’s ECA seniors graduated from high school and earned associate degrees at Iowa Western. Collectively, they were admitted to more than 50 universities and earned $9.5 million in college scholarships.

“The students in our Early College Academy continue to impress me with their academic achievement and their focus on the future,” Council Bluffs Superintendent Dr. Vickie Murillo said. “I appreciate that they are not only active on the Iowa Western campus but also involved in extracurricular activities at either Abraham Lincoln or Thomas Jefferson high schools. They really do have the best of both worlds throughout the ECA experience.”

Since 2019, 79 ECA students have graduated from high school with an associate degree from Iowa Western and more than $20 million in college scholarships, according to Spencer Mathews, coordinator of the Early College Academy.

“Our current 24 ECA seniors will graduate from high school and IWCC in May and have already earned over $3 million in college scholarships,” he said.

The ECA is open to all current sophomores in southwest Iowa who enroll in Council Bluffs Community Schools and are on track to graduate. Applications are due by Jan. 31, 2023 and must include the following:

A completed IWCC concurrent enrollment application (available in guidance counselor’s office)

A completed online application for ECA,

Submission of at least three recommendations

Submission of an essay

Signed release of records form

Signed parent responsibility form

Completed open enrollment request form for non-district students

Enrollment is limited to 25 students per year. Admission is based on GPA, attendance rate, teacher recommendations, an essay and a face-to-face interview. For more information, visit bit.ly/3Y1iFh2.