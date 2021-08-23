Council Bluffs Schools, St. Albert and ISD kick off school year

It was a new day, a new school year and, for Wilson Middle School students, a new-ish school.
This fall is their first session since a major renovation of the building was finished last month.
Principal Mike Naughton thinks the newly renovated building is “fantastic,” and students and staff seem to agree.
“They love it,” he said. “The students are just really excited about being in a brand-new building,” he said.
Council Bluffs Community Schools, St. Albert Catholic School and Iowa School for the Deaf all started their fall sessions Monday. Lewis Central Community Schools starts today with transition grades. Lewis Central High School will start with just ninth grade this morning, with older students joining them this afternoon. Besides high school, only first, second and sixth grades will attend the first day, with the rest of the grades joining them Wednesday.
At Wilson, students reported to school bright and early Monday, as Council Bluffs middle schools start at 7:30 a.m. Despite separate drop-off lanes for buses and parents, the line for the parents stretched out the driveway and several blocks down the street.
Council Bluffs students started with a short day, as Monday is the Council Bluffs Community School District’s day to dismiss students early and hold professional development activities.
“We’re having a great day,” Naughton said late Monday morning.
Wilson started the day by having three assemblies in a row — one for each grade — to talk about expectations and opportunities for students to get involved, Naughton said. The meetings were held in the school’s small gym, which has been converted into a multipurpose space. The fold-out bleachers had plenty of room for the 300 to 320 students in each grade, he said.
A lot of students toured the building during their advisement classes, Naughton said. With learning commons areas for each grade where students can collaborate on projects, there is more open space in the building.
“We just kept them in advisement all day, and they seemed to like that, with the smaller group,” he said.
Wilson is starting out with more students, Naughton said, but the official tally won’t be taken until early October.
At Bloomer Elementary School, the first day went “as smooth as glass,” Principal Kim Kazmierczak said.
“We have the greatest team here, and they all just pitched in,” she said. “I think that’s the secret of being inviting and making sure every child belongs.”
St. Albert Catholic School starts at 8 a.m. Although parents and buses share a lane at St. Albert, it is the longest school drop-off lane in the city.
St. Albert also had a “fantastic” first day, according to President Anne Rohling. The leadership team met students at the door to welcome them back.
“It’s great to have kids back ready to start learning again and being around the kids,” she said. “The energy in the building was incredible.”
St. Albert started the school year with about 600 students, Rohling said.
“It’s up from last year,” she said. “We’re probably up about 33 from last year. We had so many kindergartners we had to open another section.
“We have some kids still coming,” she added.
Rohling said she hadn’t realized how much she missed by not being there for the first day last year (she started in November 2020).
“It’s so much fun!” she said. “They’re just so happy to be here and be with their friends.”