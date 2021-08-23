Council Bluffs Schools, St. Albert and ISD kick off school year

“We’re having a great day,” Naughton said late Monday morning.

Wilson started the day by having three assemblies in a row — one for each grade — to talk about expectations and opportunities for students to get involved, Naughton said. The meetings were held in the school’s small gym, which has been converted into a multipurpose space. The fold-out bleachers had plenty of room for the 300 to 320 students in each grade, he said.

A lot of students toured the building during their advisement classes, Naughton said. With learning commons areas for each grade where students can collaborate on projects, there is more open space in the building.

“We just kept them in advisement all day, and they seemed to like that, with the smaller group,” he said.

Wilson is starting out with more students, Naughton said, but the official tally won’t be taken until early October.

At Bloomer Elementary School, the first day went “as smooth as glass,” Principal Kim Kazmierczak said.

“We have the greatest team here, and they all just pitched in,” she said. “I think that’s the secret of being inviting and making sure every child belongs.”