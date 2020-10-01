Council Bluffs Schools to allow students to attend full time

“I think, from what we’ve seen so far in our community and how they’ve been able to contain it in the schools, with the precautions they have, it should be safe to bring them all back,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fact that students are wearing masks in school makes it possible for the district to do that, Wyant said, adding that it is consistent with Gov. Kim Reynolds decision to exempt people who have been with someone with COVID-19 from quarantine requirements, if both were wearing masks when they were in close proximity.

“Face coverings have really proved to be a big part in keeping everybody safe,” he said.

Wyant said this would be the next step in moving toward having all of the students attend full time again.

“I think it was really the goal for them to use a phased-in approach” to return to full-time attendance, he said.

Murillo estimates that classrooms will still only be at 60% to 80% of capacity, leaving some space for social distancing.