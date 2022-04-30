Council Bluffs Schools to have HVAC controls integrated across district

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved a proposal to have Optimized Systems integrate controls and optimize all of the district’s HVAC systems at a cost of $994,000.

Funding for the project will come from Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax revenue and physical plant and equipment levy funds, according to Board materials.

“Across the 16 buildings the district owns, there are multiple HVAC controllers and equipment that are not under one dashboard to manage systems,” materials stated. “This has caused our facilities staff to react to problems when they occur, instead of proactively addressing issues before they become large and expensive problems.”

“Our current system is not very useful, not standardized across the district,” said Travis Martin, director of facilities, maintenance and custodial services, during the Tuesday board meeting.

“Our facilities department has been discussing this problem with Optimized Systems, which is the company (that) reviewed and commissioned the middle school renovation systems. Optimized provided a quote for dashboard development and integrating all mechanical components into the dashboard software.”

The system should optimize outside air and meet specifications, Martin said. This would hopefully improve efficiency, providing a return on investment.

“The cost for developing a dashboard and linking all these systems is estimated at $994,000 (this number should be reduced by $36,000 due to planned work at the Early Learning Center). Furthermore, based on square footage of our buildings, Optimized estimated an additional $733,000 for mechanical items to be replaced or repaired; however, the district is already paying for such items from its facility budget, and we believe the estimate is on the high side, as we have been replacing numerous mechanical components over the past few years.”

Board member David Coziahr, owner and operator of Coziahr Heating & Air Conditioning in Council Bluffs, discussed the quote with facilities staff.

The district should be retro-commissioning its equipment, Coziahr said. District staff members may be able to do that, if they receive the right training, he said.

A company spokesman from Optimized Systems said optimizing a system often results in a 10% to 20% savings from improved efficiency.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.