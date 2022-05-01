Council Bluffs Schools to offer more options for summer learning this year

Council Bluffs Community School District will offer an expanded assortment of summer programs this year.

School officials hope the programs will help students catch up who may have fallen behind because of the pandemic.

“Summer learning in Council Bluffs is a neat opportunity that’s not provided to schools across the state of Iowa, because the state doesn’t provide any funding for summer learning,” Chief Academic Officer Corey Vorthmann said during a recent presentation to the Board of Education.

The district’s summer program is an initiative of the Iowa West Foundation and is also sponsored by 21st Century Community Learning Centers, according to the district’s website. For the next couple years, the district will tap into Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Summer school helps close the achievement gap between different students, Vorthmann said.

“That’s why summer learning continues to be really important,” he said.

New this year is a Middle School Math Camp for incoming sixth- through eighth-grade students in the Council Bluffs Community School District. The program will provide “engaging math instruction” to help students prepare for the next school year, according to a course description on the district’s website.

The camp will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Fridays from June 21 to July 1 at Thomas Jefferson High School. The district will provide transportation and free breakfast and lunch.

The district will offer three sessions of its popular Middle School Camp Summer Explore program at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha.

“The zoo is always expanding and adding new exhibits and features, so that will be nice for our returning students to continue to benefit from new pieces,” said Carly Gates, coordinator of summer learning.

Classes will meet at 8:15 a.m. weekdays at the newly remodeled aquarium. Transportation will be provided from neighborhood schools. Sessions will be held June 6-17, June 20-July 1 and July 11-21.

Camp Summer Explore for elementary students is a six-week program for qualifying students entering grades 1-5. The goal of the program is to improve student achievement and provide engaging learning experiences. Check with your child’s school principal or the coordinator of summer learning to see if your child qualifies.

“We really target the students that are not quite proficient but are getting close to proficient,” based on Measures of Academic Progress test scores, Vorthmann said.

Participants will also have opportunities to take field trips to Fontanelle Forest, Lauritzen Gardens, the Durham Museum and other destinations.

Fifth-graders will have an opportunity to do an entrepreneurial project in collaboration with TS Bank. With produce from Creek Top Gardens, students will create their own salsa and work with TS Bank to learn how they could make a business out of selling it.

The program meets weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6 to July 15 (except on July 4) at Bloomer Elementary School. Transportation from neighborhood schools will be provided.

Students finishing eighth grade are encouraged to register for the school district’s freshman transition program, Leveraging Youth on the Freshman Team. The program will be offered three times at each high school this summer. Both high schools will offer the weeklong program June 6-10, June 13-17 and July 11-15 at their respective facilities. Space is limited, and admission is first-come, first-served.

Participants will visit Iowa Western Community School on their first day to learn about different career pathways. They will learn about the schools and why high school is important and take field trips during the afternoons to local employers, including TS Bank, Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, The Hub and others.

High school students can register with a school counselor to attend the summer credit recovery program, which will meet weekdays from June 1-24 at Thomas Jefferson High School. This is an opportunity for students who are behind on their credits to get back on track, Gates said.

“We definitely see that we’re able to support students when they’re in need of extra credit,” she said. “Last summer, we recovered over 200 credits.”

More than 100 students attended last year, Gates said.

“Each student was able to recover one to two credits,” she said.

The opportunity is especially valuable to seniors who do not have enough credits to graduate in May, Gates said.

“We will have summer graduation at Thomas Jefferson on June 24 for those students who are able to recover the credits they need to graduate,” she said. “Last summer, we had a bump in the number of graduates. Before the pandemic, we had about five in summer. Last year, we had about 13.”

The school district’s Extended School Year program is available to students with special needs at all levels.

