Council Bluffs Schools to offer notification incentive; board awards roofing contract

Council Bluffs Community School District will again offer certified staff an early notification incentive during the current school year.

The measure, which was also offered last year, was approved by the board of education during its regular business meeting Tuesday. The idea is to identify openings early so replacements for employees leaving can be recruited early in 2021 when candidates are more plentiful.

With the incentive program, eligible employees who give the school district notice by Jan. 15, 2021, of their intent to leave the district at the end of the 2020-21 school year may receive a payment of $1,000. Payment will be included in qualified employees’ next paycheck after the board acts on their resignations.

The incentive is offered to teachers, nurses and/or administrators who have worked in the district for a minimum of three years.

To qualify, employees must finish the school year before leaving. Anyone terminated by the district cannot participate. Employees receiving long-term disability benefits are not eligible. The offer is not valid with other voluntary severance plans from the district.

