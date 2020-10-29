Council Bluffs Schools to offer notification incentive; board awards roofing contract

Council Bluffs Community School District will again offer certified staff an early notification incentive during the current school year.
The measure, which was also offered last year, was approved by the board of education during its regular business meeting Tuesday. The idea is to identify openings early so replacements for employees leaving can be recruited early in 2021 when candidates are more plentiful.
With the incentive program, eligible employees who give the school district notice by Jan. 15, 2021, of their intent to leave the district at the end of the 2020-21 school year may receive a payment of $1,000. Payment will be included in qualified employees’ next paycheck after the board acts on their resignations.
The incentive is offered to teachers, nurses and/or administrators who have worked in the district for a minimum of three years.
To qualify, employees must finish the school year before leaving. Anyone terminated by the district cannot participate. Employees receiving long-term disability benefits are not eligible. The offer is not valid with other voluntary severance plans from the district.
Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. If the number of applications exceeds anticipated funding needs, the district may deny applications that have not been processed by the board. Last year, 11 employees took advantage of the incentive. (Two additional applicants, both administrators, agreed to stay for another year.)
In other business, the board awarded a contract for a roofing project at Wilson Middle School to Imperial Roof Systems Co. of Omaha, which submitted a base bid of $323,252, the lowest of five bids. The amount includes 10% for contingencies.
The project involves replacing two sections of the roof totaling 22,800 square feet, according to Jared Olson of HGM Associates, who spoke during a public hearing held before the business meeting Tuesday. The sections are “well over 30 years old,” he said.
The contractor was asked to finish the project by Thanksgiving, which would allow about two-thirds of the usual time needed to complete a project of that size, Olson said. Imperial has materials on hand and was expected to begin work immediately.
The roof work was not seen as urgent when the renovation plan was done three years ago, said Darrel Meyers, project manager. As workers opened ceilings during the renovation, additional water damage was discovered. The rest of the roof will probably need to be replaced in two to five years, he said.
If revenue from the bond issue used to finance the renovation is not adequate, the district will use money from the physical plant and equipment levy and its reserves, according to Dean Wilson, chief financial officer.
