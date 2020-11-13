Council Bluffs Schools to return to remote, hybrid learning beginning Nov. 23

Council Bluffs Community School District will temporarily return to remote learning, followed by hybrid learning, as the holidays approach, Superintendent Vickie Murillo announced Thursday in a letter to parents.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Murillo cited Pottawattamie County’s rising positivity rate and the impact of COVID-19 cases and quarantines on schools as key factors in the decision. The county’s positivity rate reached 21.2%, and numerous students and staff members were out of school – some with positive cases but most to quarantine because of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The school district will go into the remote learning phase for Nov. 23 and 24 – just before Thanksgiving break – and then operate in the hybrid mode -- which alternates groups of students in-person and remotely throughout the week -- from Nov. 30 until winter break begins on Dec. 21.

“I will continue to keep student and staff well-being as the priority as we make decisions,” Murillo wrote. “We will continue to monitor the county data and our district’s absenteeism (and) COVID-19 data in the weeks to come to make future decisions.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.