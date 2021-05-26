Council Bluffs Schools to upgrade school building security systems

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education has approved a plan and awarded a bid to upgrade security systems at district schools.

The multi-phase, almost $3 million plan is to install systems like those at Kirn Middle School and the Madison Campus in the remaining schools in the district over the next 1 ½ years. Advanced security systems were installed at those buildings during renovation.

The project will focus on access control, video surveillance and intrusion detection, according to a presentation at the Tuesday Board of Education meeting by Shane Hoss, principal engineer at Engineering Technologies Inc.

Visitors would have to enter through the main office at each building and be buzzed into that area, then into the rest of the building, Hoss said. A limited number of other exterior doors could be used by staff with card keys. The system would allow office personnel to monitor all exterior doors.

“Everything would be controlled through the main office,” he said. “Exterior doors, even those with card readers, would be monitored.”

The plan also includes the installation of new analytic cameras throughout the school district. These will have the ability to search for a particular image in security video, Hoss said.