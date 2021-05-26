Council Bluffs Schools to upgrade school building security systems

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education has approved a plan and awarded a bid to upgrade security systems at district schools.
The multi-phase, almost $3 million plan is to install systems like those at Kirn Middle School and the Madison Campus in the remaining schools in the district over the next 1 ½ years. Advanced security systems were installed at those buildings during renovation.
The project will focus on access control, video surveillance and intrusion detection, according to a presentation at the Tuesday Board of Education meeting by Shane Hoss, principal engineer at Engineering Technologies Inc.
Visitors would have to enter through the main office at each building and be buzzed into that area, then into the rest of the building, Hoss said. A limited number of other exterior doors could be used by staff with card keys. The system would allow office personnel to monitor all exterior doors.
“Everything would be controlled through the main office,” he said. “Exterior doors, even those with card readers, would be monitored.”
The plan also includes the installation of new analytic cameras throughout the school district. These will have the ability to search for a particular image in security video, Hoss said.
The first phase, installation of the system at Wilson Middle School and remaining elements at Kirn Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School, is scheduled for completion by July 31. The second phase, installation of the system at Abraham Lincoln High School, is to be finished by Oct. 31 and the third phase, work at all remaining buildings, is scheduled to wrap up by Dec. 15, 2022.
The contract for the installation, construction and programming of the integrated security system was awarded to American Digital Security for $2,629,636. The company submitted the second-lowest of four bids after Electric Company of Omaha, which did not meet the qualifications. Costs would also include $203,200 for technology, $91,900 for design fees and $64,000 for project management for a total of $2,988,736.
The project will be funded with revenue from the Secure an Advanced Future for Education sales tax, according to Dean Wilson, chief financial officer for the district.