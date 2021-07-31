Council Bluffs Schools will align relief spending with strategic goals

The Council Bluffs Community School District plans to spend its remaining coronavirus relief funds to make progress toward its strategic goals, officials explained during the Board of Education’s meeting Tuesday.
The Iowa Department of Education has allocated about $27.8 million to the district for COVID-19-related expenses. The allotments are from the federal Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief and American Rescue Plan legislation. The district must submit a plan to the Iowa Department of Education no later than Aug. 20 detailing how the funds will be spent, according to Chief Academic Officer Corey Vorthmann.
“Not all of these dollars will be spent immediately,” he said. “They will be spent over three years.”
The district has about $1.8 million from ESSER 1, which must be spent by Jan. 30, 2022; $8 million from ESSER 2, which must be used by Sept. 30, 2023; and $18 million from the ARP (ESSER 3), which must be spent by Sept. 30, 2024, Vorthmann said. For ESSER 3, the district must provide a plan that includes using some of the funding to address learning loss.
The district solicited feedback from parents, staff members, administrators and the superintendent’s roundtable on how the district should use the funds. Participants included 548 staff members and 291 parents. Responses centered around the following main points:
• Classroom/instructional supplies and materials
• Social, emotional, behavioral and mental health support
• Technology and facility improvements
• Class size
To help improve academic achievement – its first strategic goal – the district will spend $1.4 million to strengthen universal instruction, including through the purchase of Bridges math curriculum (numbers in this story are rounded off). The district also plans to award $500 grants to each teacher.
The district will support struggling learners by spending $3.5 million to hire additional staff and expand summer learning for three years.
To help ensure that each graduate is future ready (Goal 2), the school system will spend $990,000 to enhance its Plus One Pathways. The district will add a pathway for computer science and use other funds to enhance its TradeWorks Academy. It will also budget $1.7 million for the district’s Virtual Academy.
To empower efforts to improve and maintain learning facilities (Goal 3), the school district will spend $1.7 million on HVAC upgrades and $2.8 million on instructional technology, according to Dean Wilson, chief financial officer. This will include touchscreen Chromebooks for kindergartners and upgrades to BLink, the free public WiFi network.
It will also spend $350,000 for cleaning and sanitation, including gloves, masks, safety goggles and electrostatic guns. Another $1 million will be spent to upgrade classrooms through repairs and the purchase of new furniture.
The school district will step up its efforts to make sure each student is supported and connected (Goal 4) by spending $2.4 million to cover the cost of employing 10 additional therapists who will be available for crisis intervention for a three-year period, according to Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services. In addition, the district will spend $350,000 to hire two social workers over a three-year period to work as student and family advocates.
The schools will use $94,000 to purchase social and emotional learning and Trauma-Informed Online Academy curriculum and $125,000 for universal behavioral supports, including plans for immediate intervention in certain situations.
“I want to (acknowledge) the work the cabinet has done on this,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “I appreciate the work you’ve done.”
“There will be people saying it’s a lot of money,” Board of Education member Troy Arthur said. “But I think to see a plan like this (shows) funding is being invested in class curriculum and improving students’ lives. We’re not using this for bonuses or incentives.”