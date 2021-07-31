Council Bluffs Schools will align relief spending with strategic goals

The Council Bluffs Community School District plans to spend its remaining coronavirus relief funds to make progress toward its strategic goals, officials explained during the Board of Education’s meeting Tuesday.

The Iowa Department of Education has allocated about $27.8 million to the district for COVID-19-related expenses. The allotments are from the federal Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief and American Rescue Plan legislation. The district must submit a plan to the Iowa Department of Education no later than Aug. 20 detailing how the funds will be spent, according to Chief Academic Officer Corey Vorthmann.

“Not all of these dollars will be spent immediately,” he said. “They will be spent over three years.”

The district has about $1.8 million from ESSER 1, which must be spent by Jan. 30, 2022; $8 million from ESSER 2, which must be used by Sept. 30, 2023; and $18 million from the ARP (ESSER 3), which must be spent by Sept. 30, 2024, Vorthmann said. For ESSER 3, the district must provide a plan that includes using some of the funding to address learning loss.