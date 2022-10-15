Council Bluffs students score higher in math, lower in reading in fall tests

Council Bluffs Community School District students performed better in math this fall than in fall 2021, but scores dipped in reading, according to the Measures of Academic Progress, a computer-based adaptive assessment given every fall, winter and spring to students in kindergarten through 10th grade. On the science portion of the test, which is only given to students in sixth through 10th grades, average scores were down a fraction of a percent.

This fall, the percent of students who scored in the average, high average or high range on the math portion of the test was up 1.6 percentage points to about 59%, Chief Academic Officer Tracy Mathews said during a Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

A chart Mathews displayed tracking scores since spring 2018 showed that the percentage in the top three bands has slowly improved during that period. It dipped during the 2019-20 school year, when schools were closed for the last 2 ½ months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but rebounded in 2020-21 — dramatically at the high school level and more modestly at the elementary level. High school performance declined after that spike but then resumed its gradual climb.

“We are seeing that nice, steady improvement ever since the pandemic,” she said. “We’re at the highest (point) we’ve ever been.”

The percentage of students in the average, high average or high bands in math ranged from 52% for eighth grade to 72% for kindergarten. Fifth grade improved by about 7 percentage points, while second grade dropped more than 10 percentage points since fall 2021. Scores were “relatively flat” in middle and high school, Mathews said.

The assessment is always challenging for second-graders, Mathews said. Second grade is the first year the students take the test without auditory support.

“This pretty much mirrors what we’ve seen in the past,” she said.

After a drop in second grade, most students rebound in third, Mathews said.

English language learners and students with individual education plans scored dramatically lower than other subgroups.

Asian students scored the highest, with 65% ranking in the average, high average or high bands. White students came next, with 61% earning marks in those bands. Most subgroups had 50-something percent in the top three tiers: Native American and Hispanic, 56%; African American, 55%; low socioeconomic, 53%; and multiracial, 51%. ELL and IEP students had only 23% in the top three bands.

“We see a little bit of variance in our subgroups,” Mathews said.

There was some growth with all subgroups, she said.

Only a handful of subgroups had the majority of students meeting their growth targets, according to another chart. That included Asian, white, low socioeconomic and multiracial students. Hispanic, Native American and African American students, on average, approached their goals but did not meet them. ELL and IEP students fell far below their goal, which was 50%, or proficient.

In reading, the percentage of students scoring in average, high average or high bands was down 2.9 percentage points from fall 2021 to about 58%, Mathews pointed out. She attributed this to an emphasis on math during the past couple years and said she thinks the district can bring up reading while keeping math strong.

Elementary students in the top three bands declined by about 5 percentage points from 2018-19 to 2019-20 but rebounded during 2020-21 and 2021-22, then slipped just a hair this year.

Middle school improved about 5 percentage points in 2019-20, a hair in 2020-21 and dropped about 5 percentage points in 2021-22 and another whisker this year. High school scores gradually declined from 2018-19 to fall 2022, except in 2020-21, when they jumped about 5 percentage points.

From fall 2021 to fall 2022, second grade dropped in reading, as it did in math — this time by about 20 percentage points. First grade fell by about 16 percentage points. Sixth, seven and eighth grades dipped by 1-3 percentage points, and the remaining grades were up 1-5 percentage points.

Among white students, about 61% scored in the average, high average or high categories, and 60% of Asians earned marks in the top three tiers. About 56% of multiracial students and 55% of low socioeconomic students scored in those ranges. About 50% of Native American, Hispanic and African American students or slightly fewer made it into those bands. Only about 23% of ELL and IEP students made the top three tiers.

“We do know we have some work to do in this area,” Mathews said.

It often takes about five years for students learning English to reach grade level, Mathews said, although it may take fewer or more. The state will pay for up to five years of English as a second language for students. When a student needs additional instruction, the district usually asks the state for additional spending authority. However, the state does not grant additional funding — that has to come from local property taxes, private foundations or other local sources.

Students in sixth through 10th grades are also tested in science. The percentage of students scoring in the average, high average and high ranges was down 0.8% this fall to about 63%.

Here, charts showed the smallest amount of variance between grades, Mathews noted, with the percentage in the top three tiers ranging from 59% for 10th grade to 67% for eighth grade. Seventh, eighth and ninth grades scored about the same as they did in fall 2021, and sixth and 10th grades were down 1-3 percentage points.

Going forward, Mathews said district officials would make sure teachers are fully implementing the curriculum, coach teachers on it and make sure there is vertical alignment between grades.