Council Bluffs to repeat incentive for early notification; does other business

The Council Bluffs Community School District will offer an incentive again this year for eligible employees to provide early notification if they intend to leave the district before the next school year, the Board of Education decided Tuesday.

The district has offered a similar incentive for the past several years. The initial amount of $1,000 was raised to $1,250 last year.

Qualified employees may receive a payment of $1,250 if they apply for the incentive by Jan. 6, 2023 and the amount budgeted for the incentive program has not been exhausted, according to Board materials. In the meantime, it’s first come, first served. Payment will be made after the Board of Education has accepted the employee’s resignation.

“The goal of the incentive is to encourage eligible employees who have already made a decision to not return for next school year … to provide early notification so that human resources can begin recruitment and hiring of replacement staff early in 2023,” board materials stated. “This incentive is in no way intended to encourage employees to leave the district.”

Employees who are eligible for the 2022-23 Early Notification Incentive include teachers, nurses and administrators with at least three years of service in the district. Recipients must complete the school year and will be required to forfeit the money if they are terminated before the end of the year. Those on long-term disability are not eligible.

Employees will be notified of the incentive at least 15 days before the deadline.

The board authorized the administration to submit a request to the state School Budget Review Committee for authority to spend an additional $652,012.27 to cover excess costs from the 2021-22 English Language Learner program.

The state funds instruction for English Language Learners for five years, and some students continue to need help after five years. The SBRC generally approves spending authority for districts to raise revenue for that locally, but the state does not provide that additional funding.

“I think you will find that all of the urban school districts need this,” said Dean Wilson, chief financial officer for the school district. “We already levy enough money — we don’t have to increase the levy because of it.”

Superintendent Vickie Murillo said the mechanism shows that the state understands that ELL students come into school systems with different levels of fluency.

“As a district, it’s our responsibility to do everything we can for them before we let them out” of the ELL program, she said. “SBRC allows us to go back and ask” for the spending authority to extend instruction.

In other business, the board:

Approved the purchase and installation of a new energy recovery ventilator for Rue Elementary School at a cost of $212,000 ($169,000 plus a contingency) from Rasmussen Mechanical, the only company that submitted a bid for the project. The ERV will replace an air conditioning compressor that failed, board materials stated. It needs to be ordered now because it is expected to take nine months to arrive.

Approved a three-year renewal of the district’s license for Lexia Core5, a state-approved literacy program, at a cost of $257,976.50.

Approved the purchase of a license for Dreambox math learning tool for special education students at Kirn Middle School at a cost of $1,650.

Accepted a $1,200 gift from Knights of Columbus Council 11296 to be used for Special Education needs.

Accepted a $914 gift from Great Plains Inc., owner-operator of local McDonald’s, to be used for school supplies. The money was raised through a Fries for School Supplies campaign, which funneled a percentage of a la carte french fry sales to schools.

Approved an annual agreement with the City of Council Bluffs for the placement of school resource officers at Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools, Kanesville Alternative School and Kirn and Wilson Middle Schools at a cost of $535,004.

Approved contract with Grafton School Inc. for Ukeru Crisis Prevention Training for train-the-trainer recertification of two employees at a one-day course in Kansas City, Kansas, at a cost of $790.

Approved contracts with various outside schools for special education services for certain students as determined through the Individual Education Plan process.