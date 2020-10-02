COVID-19 cases still low at some schools, while others wait for numbers to drop

Coronavirus activity remained low at some local schools this week, while others were in a holding pattern because of earlier outbreaks.

Council Bluffs Community School District had 12 active cases of COVID-19 among students as of Friday and 10 active cases among staff members, Chief Communications Officer Diane Ostrowski reported. The district continues to follow a hybrid model for in-person attendance.

Lewis Central Community Schools had fewer than six cases of COVID-19 in any of its buildings, Superintendent Eric Knost reported Friday. Lewis Central continues to hold in-person classes full time while requiring face coverings to help contain the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Heartland Christian School continued remote learning after suspending in-person instruction on Sept. 25 because of a positive case and a number of possible exposures.

The school plans to stay in an all-virtual mode until Oct. 12.

Fremont-Mills Community Schools, which switched to remote learning on Sept. 21, also plans to return to in-person instruction on Oct. 12. The school district had nine COVID-19 cases during the week of Sept. 14.