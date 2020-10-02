COVID-19 cases still low at some schools, while others wait for numbers to drop

Coronavirus activity remained low at some local schools this week, while others were in a holding pattern because of earlier outbreaks.
Council Bluffs Community School District had 12 active cases of COVID-19 among students as of Friday and 10 active cases among staff members, Chief Communications Officer Diane Ostrowski reported. The district continues to follow a hybrid model for in-person attendance.
Lewis Central Community Schools had fewer than six cases of COVID-19 in any of its buildings, Superintendent Eric Knost reported Friday. Lewis Central continues to hold in-person classes full time while requiring face coverings to help contain the novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Heartland Christian School continued remote learning after suspending in-person instruction on Sept. 25 because of a positive case and a number of possible exposures.
The school plans to stay in an all-virtual mode until Oct. 12.
Fremont-Mills Community Schools, which switched to remote learning on Sept. 21, also plans to return to in-person instruction on Oct. 12. The school district had nine COVID-19 cases during the week of Sept. 14.
Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut Community Schools changed to distance learning on Sept. 29 and planned to stay in virtual mode for the rest of the week.
The district’s plans for next week were to be discussed during a board of education Friday night.
Denison High School went from full-time in-person classes to hybrid learning on Sept. 23 because of an increase in daily absences at the high school. The school district planned to keep the high school in hybrid mode through Oct. 16.
Here’s a look at 14-day rolling average positivity rates in the area. The state has said a rate of 15% or higher is among the factors considered when approving a move to online-only classes:
Pottawattamie County — 10.4%
Mills — 7.2%
Support Local Journalism
Harrison — 15.9%
Fremont — 17.6%
Cass — 9.8%
Shelby — 8%
Crawford — 16.5%
Page — 18%
Montgomery — 7.2%
Monona — 8.8%
41st COVID-19 death reported in Pottawattamie County
The state reported a 41st COVID-19 death in Pottawattamie County. Public Health Director Matt Wyant said a man between 41 and 60 years old who was a county resident died Friday.
The death was among 12 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state over a 24-hour period, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
The state website reported 41 additional cases in Pottawattamie County — there were 2,290 cases out of 22,072 tests as of 3 p.m. Friday. The state reported 1,793 recoveries, an increase of 16.
Statewide, Iowa saw an increase of 1,014 cases, with the total now at 91,023 cases out of 812,121 tests. The state positivity rate is at 11.2%.
There have been 1,372 deaths and 70,501 recoveries.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.