COVID-19 pandemic causes decline in rate of higher education enrollment

Fewer students -- both locally and nationally -- have proceeded straight from high school to higher education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The percentage of Council Bluffs Community Schools students starting postsecondary education the first fall after graduation fell from 50% in 2019 to 47% in 2020 and from there to 44% in 2021, Chief Academic Officer Corey Vorthmann said in a presentation to the Board of Education Tuesday, Jan. 11.

First-fall enrollment in two-year colleges fell from 34% in 2019 to 27% in 2020 and to 25% in 2021, according to a chart displayed by Vorthmann. Meanwhile, first-fall enrollment in four-year colleges jumped from 15% in 2019 to 20% in 2020 but slipped to 19% in 2021.

Nationally, first-fall postsecondary enrollment dropped 13% during the two-year period, and first-fall enrollment in community colleges plunged by 20%, according to the National Student Clearinghouse, which tracks enrollment at participating institutions.

“Nationally, we are still seeing a drop in postsecondary enrollment, partly due to the pandemic,” Vorthmann said.

Subgroups in Council Bluffs Community Schools’ student population made up about the same percentage of the college-bound as they did of the district enrollment, with a few exceptions, Vorthmann noted. Females accounted for 10% more than their cohort, and males made up 10% less than theirs. Lower-income students’ share of the first-fall enrollees in postsecondary education was about 6% less than their cohort.

Council Bluffs alumni’s postsecondary persistence -- the percentage of students who return to college for their sophomore year -- was edging upwards before the pandemic. Overall, an average of 74% of college students continued for a second year in 2019, up from 71% in 2018. The rate was strongest among students at four-year colleges, 89% of whom continued for their sophomore year, up from 84% in 2018. Among Council Bluffs graduates at two-year colleges, 67% returned for a second year in 2019, up from 63% in 2018.

Most Council Bluffs Schools alumni who seek postsecondary education -- about 55% -- attend Iowa Western Community College, a chart showed.

“Our enrollment at Iowa Western has always been over 50% of the (college-bound) graduating class,” Vorthmann said.

About 9% attend University of Nebraska at Omaha. The chart also shows that 5% attend University of Iowa, 3% attend Iowa State University, 2% attend University of South Dakota and 26% attend one of 20 other institutions.

