Time is running out to reserve tickets for the Council Bluffs School Foundation’s Education Is Everyone’s Business luncheon.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way in Council Bluffs.

The event is held annually to inform business and community partners of the important things happening in local schools.

Executive Director Chris LaFerla will deliver the keynote address, “Teachers Need Us Now More Than Ever: Working Together to Support Teachers and Preserve the Social, Cultural and Economic Health of Our Community and Beyond.”

TS Institute is the presenting sponsor.

The deadline for registration is Wednesday, March 15. To register for tickets or a sponsorship, visit cbsf.org/luncheon.