Deal between UNI, Iowa community colleges reduces barriers for students

A new agreement between University of Northern Iowa and Iowa’s community colleges will make it easier and more affordable for community college graduates to earn bachelor’s degrees.

Starting this fall, Iowans with an associate degree from any Iowa community college will be able to earn a UNI online degree without having to leave their hometown, according to a press release from UNI. The UNI@IACC initiative offers a pathway for Iowans who hold an associate’s degree from any Iowa community college to pursue a bachelor’s degree in several high-demand areas: managing business and organizations, management: business administration, criminal justice, elementary education, human services, technology management, and the Bachelor of Liberal Studies.

To put a bachelor’s degree within reach, UNI is also launching the Future Ready Scholarship Program to eligible participants in a UNI@IACC program. The Future Ready Scholarship comes with two years of eligibility and covers the difference between UNI and community college tuition. Information about the program and how to apply can be found at iacc.uni.edu.

“I applaud UNI’s forward thinking to create greater opportunities and expand access to higher education,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “This innovative program provides students with the convenience of attaining a four-year degree without having to relocate to UNI. Through partnerships with community colleges across Iowa, UNI@IACC meets students right where they are in their rural communities, removing barriers that may have prevented them from pursuing higher education.”

“UNI@IACC brings the personalized touch that defines a UNI education to adult learners throughout our state,” said UNI President Mark Nook. “One of UNI’s greatest strengths is our ability to identify and remove barriers to access and success that many learners face. UNI@IACC represents a major leap forward to assure access for more Iowans through this dynamic and innovative program that leads to in-demand careers in their hometowns. Many thanks go to Governor Reynolds and her staff for their support of this important project that will improve the lives of Iowans across the state. We are truly educating Iowans for Iowa.”

The UNI@IACC initiative, which expands the UNI@DMACC (Des Moines Area Community College) partnership that began in 2020, has received the support of Gov. Reynolds, who authorized $4.166 million in American Rescue Plan funding to support the initiative. In addition to Future Ready Scholarships and enhanced pathways to access UNI’s high-demand academic programs, the UNI@IACC initiative will provide on-site student support personnel to prepare learners for academic and career success through advising and career navigation programs, resources and services. To begin, on-site student support specialists will be located at DMACC and Western Iowa Technical Community College in Sioux City beginning in the fall. In the spring, student support specialists will be placed at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs and Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa.

Iowa Western President Dan Kinney and the presidents of the other community colleges included in the new partnership expressed strong support for the initiative and the opportunities it will create for students.

“The partnership between the University of Northern Iowa and Iowa Western will provide affordable opportunities for students of all ages to pursue a quality four-year degree,” Kinney said. “We are excited to welcome UNI to our campus as we partner to open the door for additional educational options for degree seeking students.”

“It’s important for the Regent schools to reach out across the state to Iowans who are place-bound but who want to pursue their bachelor’s degree,” said DMACC President Rob Denson. “UNI@DMACC is exactly what our students need to achieve their higher education goals. It’s also a collaboration that benefits both of our institutions.”

Both Western Iowa Tech President Terry Murrell and Indian Hills President Matt Thompson echoed those sentiments.

“Western Iowa Tech Community College is very pleased to partner with University of Northern Iowa on this initiative,” Murrell said. “We are excited the University’s educational services are expanding to become even more accessible to students in Siouxland.”

“This partnership aligns with our mission to change students’ lives by providing a clear pathway to success,” Thompson said. “Having the ability to complete a four-year degree without having to leave southern Iowa will be life-changing for current and future students of Indian Hills and the University of Northern Iowa. We are excited to partner with the University of Northern Iowa on the UNI@IHCC program. We believe the opportunity provides students and families in our region access to a quality, affordable four-year public education from the Indian Hills campus.”

As work begins to set these partnerships in motion for the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters, UNI’s Interim Dean of the Graduate College Gabriela Olivares, who will also lead the implementation of UNI@IACC, spoke about the significant impact this initiative will make in the lives of students living in regions where an affordable, quality four-year degree is difficult to access.

“These partnerships value access and remove educational barriers that students have experienced in the past,” she said. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Iowa community colleges, to strengthen UNI’s online presence across the state and to provide a quality education to our students. It will be a game-changer for these students and will prepare them for a lifetime of success.”

For more information about the UNI@IACC partnership, program offerings and application instructions, visit https://iacc.uni.edu.