Differences emerge between Lewis Central, city schools in straw poll

Late results from Lewis Central Community School District and Kirn Middle School straw polls revealed different leanings at different schools.

Results from Lewis Central Community Schools were noticeably redder than those from the city schools. At Lewis Central Middle School, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence handily defeated former Vice President Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris by a vote of 320 to 212.

At Kirn Middle School, Biden and Harris edged out Trump and Pence 389 to 382. Democrats dominated at Kirn in the other national races, with Democrat Theresa Greenfield snaring 500 votes in the U.S. Senate race compared to 271 for Republican Joni Ernst and Democrat Cindy Axne garnering 483 votes in the U.S. representative District 3 race, topping Republican David Young’s total of 288.

Complete results from the 312 students who participated at Lewis Central High School are listed below:

President/vice president:

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (Republican) -- 153 (49.2%)

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (Democratic) -- 102 (32.8%)

Kanye West/Michelle Tidball (No Party) -- 48 (15.43%)