District says fate of Madison Campus depends on multiple factors; property currently listed for $3.9 million

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education is considering a variety of factors in weighing whether to sell or keep the Madison Campus property and has scheduled a public hearing on the proposed sale for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.
An article in the Sunday Nonpareil incorrectly stated that the district was considering selling it primarily so the money could be used to help fund construction of an Early Learning Center. If the district does sell the campus, it is possible some of the proceeds could be used on the center.
The Madison Campus building -- the former Target store at the former Mall of the Bluffs -- was purchased by the school district to use as a temporary school site during the renovation of Kirn and Wilson Middle Schools, paid for with funds from a $37 million bond issue vote in 2018.
During the bond issue campaign, district officials said the plan at that time was to keep the Madison Campus building for district use. Now that both schools have reopened, the district is considering the options of whether to sell or retain the property. Superintendent Vickie Murillo noted that facts on the ground have changed in the ensuing three years.
“The landscape of the Mall of the Bluffs area has changed significantly since the purchase of the property, with the addition of Menards and the demolition of the mall,” Murillo said in a press release. “The Board of Education approved placing the property on the market to see what the market would bear.”
The 95,355-square foot property is currently listed for $3.9 million.
Under Iowa law, school districts must follow specific procedures for the purchase or sale of real estate. A public hearing is a mandatory part of the process.
The board launched a survey of parents, staff and community members to seek input on the future use of the facility. More than 950 people participated, the press release stated. Respondents include 478 parents (50%), 325 district employees (34%) and 154 community members (16%) for a total of 957 participants.
Among those who suggested selling the property, suggestions included using the revenue from the sale to fund other district needs or to reduce the current bond. Others touted the potential to bring in additional jobs and tax revenue to the community.
Those who favored keeping the property suggested moving the district’s central offices from their current leased space in the Omni Centre Business Park (which costs almost $250,000 per year) to the facility, creating additional meeting space for professional development, moving the Kanesville Alternative Learning Center and using the space for other purposes, such as storage, trades education, performing arts, youth recreation or as an early learning center, the press release stated.
While the board considers the future of the Madison Campus, the district is moving forward with plans to build an early learning center on the site of the former Tinley School at North Eighth Street and Avenue G. The facility would be designed specifically to meet the unique needs of children younger than 5, with outdoor play spaces and a learning environment that is consistent with early education and childcare facility requirements. The Madison Campus does not meet those standards. A $7 million grant from the State of Iowa and private donations will help fund the construction, equipment and start-up costs for the center.
The district is not relying on the potential for sale proceeds from the Madison Campus to fund the Early Learning Center, the press release stated.
“The board is following due diligence to determine whether it makes economic and prudent sense to sell the property or to invest additional funds to repurpose it for other district programs,” Board President Chris LaFerla said. “Along with feedback from staff, parents and community members, we are considering other key factors before we make a decision. These include ongoing costs for ownership of the building, whether we can fully utilize the 93,000-square-foot facility, the status of other district-owned and leased property and where we can best meet the educational needs of students.”
At this point, no decision has been made regarding whether or not to sell the property, district officials said.
The building was purchased for $1.9 million and renovated at a total cost of $4.4 million using proceeds from a $37 million bond approved by district voters in September 2018 to renovate the middle schools. The approved ballot measure stated:
Shall the Board of Directors of the Council Bluffs Community School District in the County of Pottawattamie, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $37 million to provide funds to renovate, remodel, improve, furnish and equip the existing Middle School buildings, including site improvements; and to acquire, renovate, remodel, improve, furnish and equip a new relocation facility?
In informational materials presented to voters prior to the special election, the district stated that a relocation facility would be used as an alternate site to shorten the renovation schedule, rather than stretching it over multiple years while students were occupying school buildings, the press release stated. The cost to utilize an alternate site was more cost effective than extending the construction out over several years at each building, which would have escalated construction and materials costs. In addition, the relocation facility prevented students from having to attend school in an active construction zone.