District says fate of Madison Campus depends on multiple factors; property currently listed for $3.9 million

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education is considering a variety of factors in weighing whether to sell or keep the Madison Campus property and has scheduled a public hearing on the proposed sale for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

An article in the Sunday Nonpareil incorrectly stated that the district was considering selling it primarily so the money could be used to help fund construction of an Early Learning Center. If the district does sell the campus, it is possible some of the proceeds could be used on the center.

The Madison Campus building -- the former Target store at the former Mall of the Bluffs -- was purchased by the school district to use as a temporary school site during the renovation of Kirn and Wilson Middle Schools, paid for with funds from a $37 million bond issue vote in 2018.

During the bond issue campaign, district officials said the plan at that time was to keep the Madison Campus building for district use. Now that both schools have reopened, the district is considering the options of whether to sell or retain the property. Superintendent Vickie Murillo noted that facts on the ground have changed in the ensuing three years.