Donation to CB Schools Foundation will allow more students to play music

Thanks to a generous donation, Council Bluffs middle and high school students who can’t afford to buy an instrument can now play in their school band or orchestra.

The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation received a $274,000 donation recently from Sherry Bills-Taylor to support fine arts education in the school district, according to a press release from the foundation.

The district’s Fine Arts Department will use the gift to purchase more than 400 instruments and cover annual maintenance and care for each instrument. This inventory will allow the schools to loan instruments to students who want to participate in band and/or orchestra but cannot afford to rent or purchase their own instruments.

“We are proud of our fine arts programs and our teachers’ positive influence on student growth and development through music,” Superintendent Dr. Vickie Murillo said in the press release. “How wonderful to have an alumna of our schools so generously support our school community!”

“What an amazing opportunity we have to provide instruments to students who might otherwise not have been able to participate in band or orchestra class,” said Miki Hill, fine arts curriculum specialist for the district. “This would not have been possible without Sherry’s generosity. I am excited to see the positive impacts these funds make for our students.”

Bills-Taylor grew up in Council Bluffs and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1967, the press release stated. She taught elementary school in Illinois before moving back to Council Bluffs in 1977. She volunteered for many years while raising her sons, then after the death of her father and her husband, she took over ownership of her family’s business, Red Giant Oil Co. She ran the business until her retirement. Now she and her husband, Larry Taylor, enjoy retirement by spending time vacationing and with their four grandchildren.

“The band program has been important to our family for many years,” she said. “My late husband, Gary L. Bills, played the trombone in the Abraham Lincoln High School Band and went on to play in the University of Nebraska marching band. Both of our sons were also members of the Abraham Lincoln High School Band. Music has always been an important part of our lives, and I think it’s important to help provide a way for other children to become involved with music and band as well. I’m hoping that this gift will help to do that.”

Aside from donations for capital campaigns, this is the largest single donation in the history of the foundation and will build upon the foundation’s mission to provide financial resources and support for the children, families and staff of the Council Bluffs Community School District, the press release stated.

In addition to Bills-Taylor’s lead donation, several other community members and supporters of fine arts helped make this project possible.

“We are incredibly grateful for Sherry and all the other community members who made this possible,” said Chris LaFerla, executive director for the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation. “Music is a powerful tool that can transform lives, and we believe that all students should have access to participate in band and orchestra, regardless of their ability to rent or buy an instrument. This donation will create opportunities for hundreds of our children. I am thrilled for our students and thankful to Sherry and her son, David, for making this happen.”

To learn more or to make a donation, visit cbsf.org or call the Foundation at 712-322-8800.