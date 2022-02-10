Donation will help bring regional career academy to life

A gift from a Missouri Valley couple will help get a career academy humming in that community.

Larry and Bunny Buss announced a $300,000 donation to Iowa Western Community College for the academy during a ceremony Wednesday at the building that will house it, according to the college.

The new facility will be called the Larry and Bunny Buss Regional Academy when it opens this fall, Iowa Western President Dan Kinney said.

“The generosity of Larry and Bunny Buss will enable the college to offer quality programs for students across the region,” he said. “This facility will be a game changer for students that want to pursue careers and remain in our local communities.”

The academy, which will serve students from Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center and West Harrison Community School Districts, will be created in part of the Trivium Life Services building at 115 S. Harrison St. in Missouri Valley, which formerly housed Crossroads of Western Iowa. The college’s Board of Trustees approved the purchase of part of the building at a cost of $285,000 during its Nov. 15, 2021 meeting. Remodeling of the space is expected to start this spring.

The Buss donation was a key factor in the college applying for and receiving state funding to establish a new academy, Kinney said. The college received $1 million from the Career Academy Incentive Fund, which was created through the reauthorization of the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax in 2019. It provides targeted grants to support partnerships between school districts and community colleges that expand access to career academy programs, with a focus on programming delivered through regional centers.

Iowa Western intends to focus on agriculture, construction, electrical and welding when it opens the door to the new regional center, the press release stated. School superintendents from Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center and West Harrison/West Monona were on hand for the donation announcement and praised the establishment of the new academy.

“We sincerely appreciate the partnerships that have developed between our four area school districts, Iowa Western and the Buss family,” said Missouri Valley Superintendent Dr. Brenton Hoesing. “Without Bunny and Larry’s generosity, we would not be where we are today.

“This partnership, and the Buss’s commitment to giving back to our communities, is all about doing what is right for our students,” Hoesing said. “This center will provide opportunities for students above and beyond what we thought was possible a year ago. The courses provided at the center will provide the tools they need to succeed in a variety of careers.”

The Busses are longtime supporters of education at all levels, according to a press release from the college. Larry has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from Iowa State University and a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska. Bunny was a music major at Morningside College. Larry used his education to pursue highly successful careers in both engineering and farming. Bunny used her education in farming and music careers.

The couple said they have realized in their own lives the high degree of importance education has had and the opportunities education makes available, the press release stated. For these reasons, they are in strong support of the regional education center in Missouri Valley that will provide education support for Iowa Western and to the school districts of Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, West Harrison and possibly more districts in the future.

“This center will greatly enhance the education opportunities that are available to all persons in this region,” the couple said. “We are extremely happy that we can provide funding to make this regional education center happen.”

In Harlan, Iowa Western, which already owns half of the Shelby County Center building, is purchasing the other half from the City of Harlan to convert into another career academy. The college plans to offer electromechanical training for local companies and automotive/diesel, industrial technology, health care and trades instruction for students in that facility.

