Dotson to leave LCHS with precious memories

Alena Dotson, a member of Lewis Central High School’s Class of 2021, is leaving the school with many treasured memories.

She earned a 3.9 GPA at Lewis Central and was awarded a $10,000 Presidential Scholarship from Iowa Western Community College based on her academic performance, application, essays and an interview. She also received a scholarship from the Lewis Central Education Foundation. The foundation offers five $1,000 scholarships each year to graduating Lewis Central High School students and administers a number of private scholarships.

When she wasn’t studying, Alena kept busy in the athletic sphere. She played volleyball her freshman and sophomore years and soccer until her junior year, when schools closed in late March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, wiping out the entire season. She also served as manager of the soccer team.

“Some of my greatest memories from Lewis Central would have to be spending countless hours with my friends I have made here — all the team dinners, team breakfasts and team sleepovers,” she said. “Another favorite highlight would have to be the football games pre-COVID — just standing with your school and surrounding yourself with all your closest friends while cheering on the football team.”

