Council Bluffs Community School District’s new early childhood facility under construction at 620 N. Eighth St. will be called the Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center.

The district’s Board of Education approved the naming during its meeting Tuesday night.

An ad hoc committee was formed in keeping with district policy to consider the naming of the center, according to board materials. The committee recommended naming it after Anne Nelson after that was requested by Bob and Polina Schlott, who “embraced the vision of the early learning center” and provided the lead gift for the project. School officials believe the gift demonstrated to other foundations and private donors that the project will create an innovative model for how Iowa K-12 school systems provide early learning for children ages birth to 5 years old.

Naming the center after Nelson commemorates her life as an educator, community volunteer, philanthropist and champion for children and families, a press release from the district stated. She died in December at the age of 81.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of Bob and Polina Schlott and for their interest in honoring the life of Anne Nelson at our beautiful Early Learning Center,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said in the press release. “We cannot wait to have the smiles of infants, toddlers and preschoolers fill this vibrant center.”

The Schlotts thought it was “fitting” to name the center after Nelson, Bob Schlott said.

“She left us very unexpectedly, and she’s a dear lady and a friend of ours,” he said. “She did a lot for the community, and this was a great opportunity to give her some recognition. She was just a really good friend and a wonderful person.”

John P. Nelson, her widower, expressed his gratitude for the decision.

“Anne and I are good friends of the Schlotts, and they are aware of all the things Anne had done with her life,” he said. “Two or three weeks ago, they called me and they said they wanted to get my permission to name the facility after Anne. I think they were saddened and shocked by Anne’s sudden death, as our whole family was.

“I think the whole family is deeply grateful for the honor,” Nelson said. “It’s a remarkable act of generosity.”

The early childhood center is something the Nelsons will be proud to have bearing her name, Nelson said.

“It’s a wonderful addition to the community, and one that’s needed,” he said.

Anne Nelson graduated from Carleton College and taught high school English and French at Minnetonka (Minnesota) High School before marrying classmate John Phillip Nelson on June 19, 1965. The couple made their home in Council Bluffs, where she continued her teaching career at Lewis Central High School. She also taught English to adults preparing for the GED exam at Iowa Western Community College.

She was instrumental in forming the Nelson Family Foundation Excellence in Teaching Award program, which annually recognizes outstanding teachers and counselors in the Council Bluffs and Lewis Central school districts. She and John made significant contributions to the second-grade library at Hoover Elementary School and the Nelson Family Cottage at Children’s Square USA. The Nelsons also contributed to the new Anne Elizabeth Nelson Women and Newborn Center at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, the Anne and John P. Nelson Gallery and Exhibition Floor at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center and the Nelson Teacher Resource Center at Joslyn Art Museum.

Anne Nelson served on many children-focused boards and committees, including All Our Kids, Literacy Center for the Midlands, Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, Friends of the Council Bluffs Library, Children’s Square, United Way of the Midlands and the Children’s Hospital Foundation. She served as secretary on the Children’s Square Board and was a charter member and a member of the first board of directors for Friends of Children’s Square.

With expanded preschool and new childcare opportunities at the Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center beginning in August, nearly 200 more Council Bluffs children every year will be better prepared to learn to their fullest in kindergarten and throughout their academic experience.

The objective of the exploratory project, which is being undertaken in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Education and the University of Kansas Juniper Gardens, is to study how an infant and toddler program model in a public school district can be created and sustained in other Iowa schools in the future.

Enrollment is now open for the infant and toddler program. District-wide preschool screening will be held on April 3 from noon to 6 p.m. at all elementary schools. For more information, visit the Council Bluffs Community School District website at cb-schools.org.