A fourth-grade class at Edison Elementary School in Council Bluffs did a special project this week to help other children have happier birthdays.

The students — along with their teacher, Meaghan Sweeney — assembled 24 birthday cake kits to help provide happy birthdays to children who may be food insecure.

“Each kid made one, and I made one,” she said.

The kits include a cake mix, frosting, candles, balloons, streamers, tape and birthday cards that are blank inside, Sweeney said. It’s the sixth year the class has done the project.

“I do it every year,” she said.

The class gave the kits to Story Street Pantry, which will distribute them to families who use the pantry, according to Loren Knauss, co-founder of the pantry.

“I will ask them if they have a birthday party coming up, and they can have a kit,” he said.

The project was made possible by a $250 Project Jack grant from the Iowa Association of Realtors funded by donations, according to Tina Polly of the Southwest Iowa Association of Realtors. Realtors collect donations for the grants, which are awarded annually to fourth- and fifth-grade classes at any school across the state.

Story Street Pantry, based at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at 600 Bluff St. in Council Bluffs, has a mobile unit that visits Edison Elementary, along with Rue Elementary School, Thomas Jefferson High School, All Care Health Center, New Visions Homeless Services and churches in Carter Lake and Missouri Valley, according to its website. To see the pantry’s schedule, visit storystreetpantry.org.