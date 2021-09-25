Eight school board candidates talk to public at chamber meet-and-greet

Patrick Peters, a 2009 graduate of Abraham Lincoln, is also running for the Council Bluffs board. His 3-year-old will start school next year, and another family member is on the way.

“I had such a positive experience in the school district,” he said. “I want to make sure my daughter and future son have as positive an experience as I did.”

Peters also wants to represent district employees.

“I want to make sure the teachers feel they are being heard,” he said.

Peters said he would like to see the mandatory period for contract negotiations restored.

Jared Tripp, also a candidate for the Council Bluffs Board, has children attending kindergarten and second grade in the district. He has lived in Council Bluffs since 2005.

“It’s about the kids,” he said. “I think we need someone level-headed who makes decisions based on logic, not emotions.”

Cynthia Daniels and Robin McDaniel are also running for a seat on the Council Bluffs Board but did not attend the meet-and-greet.