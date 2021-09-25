Eight school board candidates talk to public at chamber meet-and-greet

Eight candidates for the Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School District Boards of Education made the rounds during a meet-and-greet Friday sponsored by the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.
Three of the five candidates running for the Council Bluffs Board of Education and five of the seven candidates for Lewis Central’s Board of Education participated in the event.
The Chamber was happy to host the event, according to President and CEO Drew Kamp.
“We just think it’s important for chamber members to meet and interview people who are candidates for elected office,” he said. “It’s also positive that a lot of people stepped up to run for office.”
Lauren Myers, a 2013 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School, is running for a seat on the Council Bluffs School Board. She has nieces and nephews who attend school in the district.
“I’m interested in running to be a voice for the students, families, teachers and community members and also to help with honesty and transparency with the board,” she said. “People have the right to not only know what’s happening but what’s going to happen.”
Myers said she wants to focus on the students and make sure they know about any changes ahead of time. She also wants to make sure students and employees have access to the resources they need.
Patrick Peters, a 2009 graduate of Abraham Lincoln, is also running for the Council Bluffs board. His 3-year-old will start school next year, and another family member is on the way.
“I had such a positive experience in the school district,” he said. “I want to make sure my daughter and future son have as positive an experience as I did.”
Peters also wants to represent district employees.
“I want to make sure the teachers feel they are being heard,” he said.
Peters said he would like to see the mandatory period for contract negotiations restored.
Jared Tripp, also a candidate for the Council Bluffs Board, has children attending kindergarten and second grade in the district. He has lived in Council Bluffs since 2005.
“It’s about the kids,” he said. “I think we need someone level-headed who makes decisions based on logic, not emotions.”
Cynthia Daniels and Robin McDaniel are also running for a seat on the Council Bluffs Board but did not attend the meet-and-greet.
There are no incumbents defending the three seats on the Council Bluffs School Board that will open up this fall. Jill Ogg-Gress, who has served on the board since 2013, is not running for re-election, and neither Teresa Hardiman nor Erin Johnson — appointed Aug. 25 to finish the terms of John Minshall and Kyle McGlade, who resigned earlier this year — is running for a full term on the board.
The three new candidates for Lewis Central’s Board of Education — Kyle Bruno, Erin Peters and Tim Wright — participated in the event, along with incumbents Dorene Scheffel and Travis Houseton. Incumbents Robert Hendrix and Jennifer McDaniel did not attend.
Bruno grew up in Glenwood but has lived in Council Bluffs for about 10 years, he said. His oldest child just graduated from Lewis Central High School, and he has three children attending kindergarten, second grade and fifth grade in Lewis Central.
“We decided to move to Lewis Central because of the quality the district has had — both locally and nationally,” he said.
“For me, it really has to do with — I want to get politics out of the schools,” he said, adding that he has seen politics play a role more at other schools than at Lewis Central. “I felt it was my duty to see we focus on the kids in decisions we make at that level.”
Maintaining the quality of education at Lewis Central Schools is “really important,” Bruno said.
“I want to make sure it stays as good or better as the kids go through,” he said.
Peterson grew up in Omaha and Millard but has lived in Council Bluffs for 16 years. She has children in second and fourth grades attending school in Lewis Central.
“I already have an involvement with children in the community, but it boils down to my children,” she said. “And it’s really important to be active in the community. I just have a really strong (passion) to be a voice for the kids and the administration.”
Wright grew up in Council Bluffs and has lived in the community for about five years since returning from residences in a couple other locations. He currently has a daughter attending Lewis Central Middle School and a son at Titan Hill Intermediate School. He’s running for the board because of having young children in school “and also just wanting to give back to the community,” he said.
After the upgrades to Lewis Central High School, Wright would like to see the focus shift to Kreft Primary school and the facilities for preschool and elementary students, he said.
Scheffel, the current president of the Lewis Central School Board, has served since 2006. All four of her children went through the Lewis Central school system.
“I just think it’s important for some people who have been on the board to stay on the board to keep Lewis Central moving forward,” she said.
It’s an exciting time for Lewis Central, with construction projects underway and the high school being named a National Blue Ribbon School this past week, she said.
“We’re getting our facilities up to date,” she said. “There’s always work to do, but the current board is in a position to support all these areas.”
Houseton grew up in Council Bluffs and attended Lewis Central all the way through school, graduating from Lewis Central High School. He has a daughter who attends the high school.
He ran for the board in 2019 and fell just short of winning a seat, but he was appointed to the board in April 2020 to finish the term of Randy Portrey, who resigned to pursue a position as the district’s operations director, which he now holds. Houseton said at the time he intended to run for a full term on the board when that one ended.
“I am also very happy with the direction of the school district,” he said at the time. “The board made an excellent selection, in my opinion, when they chose Dr. (Eric) Knost from the list of well-qualified (superintendent) candidates.”
Kamp was impressed with the candidates he talked to Friday, he said.
“From what I’ve seen, they all seem like they would serve the community well and are well-intentioned,” he said.
For more information, visit the Pottawattamie County Elections website at elections.pottcounty-ia.gov.