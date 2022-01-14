Eight semifinalists chosen from Lewis Central's superintendent applicants

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education is just one step away from interviewing its first candidates seeking to replace Superintendent Eric Knost.

He announced in October that he plans to retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Board members chose eight semifinalists after reviewing applications following their regular meeting Monday, according to Board President Dorene Scheffel. The Board will conduct virtual interviews of those candidates on Jan. 17 and choose two or three finalists to interview on Jan. 24. The Board hopes to hire someone by early February.

There were 18 applications submitted — down from 28 when the district was looking for a superintendent three years ago. Scheffel said search firm Grundmeyer Leader Services, which conducted the search that led to Knost’s hiring, had warned them that schools were receiving fewer applications for administrative positions than in previous years.

“I was not surprised the number was lower than three years ago, but it’s all about quality candidates, not quantity,” she said.

Lewis Central did hear from many well-qualified candidates who have experience as superintendents, Scheffel said.

“There are several candidates that, on paper, with great resumes and great letters of recommendation, look like any one of them would be a good fit for LC,” she said.

The district once again hired Grundmeyer to help with the search. The firm compiled results from a stakeholder survey posted online Nov. 5-19, and Board members discussed them at a subsequent meeting. There were 902 responses — 180 more than there were when the district was looking for a superintendent three years ago.

The key qualifications summarized by the Board included the following:

A leader who is approachable, accessible and welcoming — who will continue being visible to our students, staff, parents and community.

A leader who is good with communication to continue to provide transparency and keep lines of communication open to LC students, staff, parents and community.

A leader with strong experience in financial and facility management to keep our district in good fiscal standing and keep our district facilities updated and maintained.

A leader who can engage and bring groups together — to be able to relate with students, staff, parents and the community to bring our schools together across the district

Applications were accepted from Nov. 19, 2020 to Jan. 2 and screened by Grundmeyer before being reviewed by the Board on Monday, Jan. 10.

