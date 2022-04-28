Eighth Street School debris found in site prep for Early Learning Center

Souvenirs are nice, but there is a limit.

While excavating at the construction site for the Council Bluffs Early Learning Center, workers found a substantial amount of debris from the Eighth Street School that stood on the lot before construction of Mathew Tinley School.

As a result, the Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education on Tuesday approved a change order of $93,620 for Leick Construction for the removal of the debris. The amount includes a $50,000 contingency.

Leick was tasked with clearing and grubbing trees and bushes and over-excavation below footings to make sure rubble was removed and subgrade was compacted. The company then has to add fill dirt to 3 feet above the pre-existing grade to allow surcharge prior to construction. The site has to be raised above the 100-year flood elevation.

As Leick employees proceeded with the over-excavation, they discovered additional brick, footings and a concrete slab believed to be remnants of the Eighth Street School that was demolished before the construction of Tinley Elementary, which opened in 1953, according to Board materials. This overlapped with the building site for the Early Learning Center and parking lot.

The current change order includes the removal of the soil that contains the brick and concrete and the removal of a septic tank found in the southwest corner of the property. The geotechnical engineer had recommended removing items larger than 3 inches.

The change order brings the Leick contract up to a total of $665,430.

