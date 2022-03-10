Elementary robotics team tops middle school teams in points earned

A team from College View Elementary School was the top team in either age group at the VEX IQ Iowa State Robotics Championship Saturday at Thomas Jefferson High School.

The Infinite Storm won Excellence and Teamwork Champion awards and earned the highest overall point total of any team, according to Sarah Wolf, whose daughter is a member of the team. For this, the group won a $5,000 prize from Holo Sail Technologies and qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship. The prize money will go toward the cost of going to the world competition May 11-13 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas. The event is presented by the REC Foundation and the Northrop Grumman Foundation.

Team members are fifth-graders Ayden Dighton, Elliot Heckman, Mason Jens and fourth-grader Luci Wolf. Coaches are Jenny Dighton and Justin Heckman.

The Firewall, also from College View, was the other top team and won Robot Skills Champion and Teamwork Champion awards and qualified for Worlds.

In a previous report in the Nonpareil, both of these teams were mistakenly identified as Wilson Middle School teams.

Other elementary teams that qualified for Worlds were:

• Baby Yoda (Franklin Elementary School) -- won second-place Teamwork award

• Soaring Eagles (Edison Elementary) -- won second-place Teamwork award

• Super Stingers (Carter Lake Elementary) -- won Design award

• The Buzzy Bots (Roosevelt Elementary) -- won Excellence, Energy and Teamwork awards

Elementary teams that won honors but did not qualify for Worlds included the following:

• Rue Roadrunners (Rue Elementary) -- Received a Judges award

• Angel Stars (Carter Lake Elementary) -- won Think award

• I Go to College (College View Elementary) -- won Sportsmanship award

Middle School competition in the VEX Robotics World Championship will be May 8-10 at the same location in Dallas. Local middle school teams that qualified included the following:

• Immortal Hornets (Wilson) -- won Amaze and Teamwork Champion awards

• The Stingers (Wilson) -- won second-place Teamwork award

• Wilson Robotics (Wilson) -- won Judges award and third-place Teamwork award

• The Hive 2.5 (Wilson) -- won Design award

• The Killer Vees (Wilson) -- won Innovate award

• The Jedi (Kirn Middle School) -- won Build and third-place Teamwork awards

• Bionic Lynx (Kirn; inadvertently omitted from previous report) -- Won Think award

High school robotics teams, which were not included in Saturday’s competition, will meet on Saturday, March 12 at the VEX IQ Iowa State Robotics Championship in Des Moines. High school teams that qualify will compete May 5-7 at the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas.

