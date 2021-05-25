 Skip to main content
Essex teacher honored with Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award
Essex teacher honored with Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award

Tammy Johnson, English teacher at Essex High School, holds a fake check representing the prize she received May 19 with the Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award. She can spend the $10,000 on anything unrelated to school, and her school receives $2,500. With her are husband Tim, daughter Allison and son Wesley.

An Essex teacher was the third to be honored with a 2021 Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award.

Tammy Johnson, who teaches English at Essex High School, was presented the award May 19 at her school.

“We are extremely proud of Mrs. Johnson,” said Robert Brecht, K-12 principal. “She definitely deserves this award and all of the recognition that comes along with it.

“What sets Mrs. Johnson apart is her ability to build positive, impactful relationships with students beyond the classroom. Her level of commitment to our students, staff and community is unwavering.”

The Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award is given to four outstanding southwest Iowa public school teachers from non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of the late philanthropist Charles Lakin’s hometown of Emerson. Winners receive $10,000 to use on anything unrelated to school, and their respective district receives an award of $2,500.

