Eubanks to focus on relationships at St. Albert Catholic School

Stephen Eubanks is looking forward to being closer to students again.
Eubanks, who started July 1 as secondary principal at St. Albert Catholic School, 400 Gleason Ave. in Council Bluffs, came to St. Albert from an administrative position at Omaha Public Schools.
He has been in education for more than three decades, working as a science teacher, coach, assistant principal, athletic director on multiple levels, principal and director of curriculum, instruction and support at Omaha Public Schools.
“We’re so fortunate to have him at St. Albert and to bring that talent,” St. Albert President Anne Rohling said. “He’s a relationship builder. His energy, his drive, his optimism — we’re taking this place to a new level.”
Eubanks is glad to be at St. Albert.
“Being part of St. Albert is an honor and a privilege, because what I’ve found out is this is a true family,” he said. “The people I’ve met — teachers, families, students — they live out their faith. Everyone I’ve ever met associated with St. Albert has rolled out the red carpet to make me feel welcome and puts kindness at the forefront.”
In addition, Eubanks feels St. Albert is a quality school.
“St. Albert has always had a strong tradition of excellence in academics — and athletics, as well,” he said. “St. Albert is truly filled with amazing, talented people.”
Eubanks grew up in Omaha as the oldest of six kids. He attended Holy Ghost Catholic School from first through eighth grades and graduated from Gross Catholic High School. He spent several summers during his teen years working for his father’s appliance repair business.
His parents were “strong Catholics,” he said. His father, a graduate of Dowling High School in West Des Moines, became a deacon in the Catholic Church.
“They raised us with a strong Catholic faith,” he said.
Eubanks went to University of South Dakota for his undergraduate studies. He played on the football team — which was something he wasn’t willing to sacrifice to spend more time on his studies.
“I was originally going to be a pediatrician — I loved kids, loved science,” he said. “My grades were good, but they weren’t med school (level),” he said.
Instead, Eubanks became a science teacher, initially teaching physical science at McMillan Magnet Center (a 6-8 middle school emphasizing technical sciences) and later teaching and coaching at Central High School — first as assistant basketball coach and later as head coach. He received a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and is a certified athletic administrator.
Eubanks was later athletic director and assistant principal at Northwest High Magnet School (which focuses on technical sciences), then became principal at King Science & Technology Magnet, a 5-8 middle school with a science emphasis, its own planetarium and a zoo academy.
“The staff was like family — went out of the way to help kids support each other,” he said.
“Relationships are truly important to me,” Eubanks said.
Hearing from students after they graduate is especially meaningful, he said.
In 2015, Eubanks became the supervisor of athletics for the Omaha Public School District, which included seven high schools, 12 middle schools and 70 elementary schools. He visited schools but was not in schools on a daily basis.
“It was a great job,” he said. “What I found out was, not being directly involved with kids and my staff, I felt like I was missing out. I longed for those connections with kids and with staff — and that’s what I’m finding here at St. Albert.
“It’s really the relationships and making a difference with kids, with staff and with families that drives us — drives me. The goal is to help kids who come through St. Albert become leaders of the future and really be able to be actively involved during these formative years” so the students are ready to deal with life’s challenges.