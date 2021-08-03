Eubanks to focus on relationships at St. Albert Catholic School

Eubanks grew up in Omaha as the oldest of six kids. He attended Holy Ghost Catholic School from first through eighth grades and graduated from Gross Catholic High School. He spent several summers during his teen years working for his father’s appliance repair business.

His parents were “strong Catholics,” he said. His father, a graduate of Dowling High School in West Des Moines, became a deacon in the Catholic Church.

“They raised us with a strong Catholic faith,” he said.

Eubanks went to University of South Dakota for his undergraduate studies. He played on the football team — which was something he wasn’t willing to sacrifice to spend more time on his studies.

“I was originally going to be a pediatrician — I loved kids, loved science,” he said. “My grades were good, but they weren’t med school (level),” he said.

Instead, Eubanks became a science teacher, initially teaching physical science at McMillan Magnet Center (a 6-8 middle school emphasizing technical sciences) and later teaching and coaching at Central High School — first as assistant basketball coach and later as head coach. He received a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and is a certified athletic administrator.