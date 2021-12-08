Event to offer information on financial aid, student loans and scholarships

Availa Bank will sponsor a Kick Off to College Night at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 in Looft Hall at Iowa Western Community College, 2700 College Road.

Experts will be available to assist students and parents with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, student loans and qualifying for scholarships.

“Families will gain information about financial aid, FAFSA and scholarships to help make sound financial decisions about their future plans,” said Carla Hartenhoff, a counselor from Thomas Jefferson High School who will speak at the event. “Whether students are finalizing their plans or … getting started with the process, there is information for all.”

Erick Danielson and Jessa Grosenheider from the Iowa College Access Network will help families with the FAFSA form and answer any questions about it, according to a flyer.

Nyssa Greer from Iowa Western Community College will speak on student loans and the benefits of attending a local junior college.

Hartenhoff and Jamie Justesen, a counselor from Missouri Valley High School, will speak about qualifying for local scholarships.

“With a program like Kick Off to College, we hope students will gain valuable information about how to determine best fit: academic fit, social fit and financial fit,” Hartenhoff said. “We want students to be armed with the knowledge to make decisions that make the most sense to reach their personal college and career goals.”

Availa Bank now has FAFSA-certified staff members. Samantha Adland and Shon Blackstock can answer FAFSA questions.

All high school juniors and seniors are encouraged to attend. Space is limited, so please call 1-800-329-8620 to RSVP.

