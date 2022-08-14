Excitement builds as Iowa Western, K-12 schools ramp up for new year

As Iowa Western Community College prepares to begin another academic year, President Dan Kinney sees good things ahead.

The college’s fall semester begins Monday.

“We’re excited,” Kinney said. “Our enrollment is looking pretty good right now,” although it will take some time for numbers to solidify. “We’ve got more in housing than we’ve had the last few years.”

Iowa Western is poised to open career academies in Missouri Valley and Harlan.

The Larry and Bunny Buss Regional Academy is located in the Trivium Life Services building in Missouri Valley. The college purchased part of the building late last year for $285,000. The facility will serve high school students from Missouri Valley, Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center and West Harrison-West Monona Community School Districts, as well as adults seeking to enhance their skills. The academy will offer instruction in agriculture, construction, electrical and welding skills.

Its opening has been delayed for a couple weeks because of supply chain issues with electrical equipment, Kinney said.

The Harlan academy is operating out of Iowa Western’s Shelby County Center. The college already owned half of the building and purchased the other half from the City of Harlan.

“It’s up and going,” Kinney said.

That center will offer electromechanical training for local companies and automotive, diesel, industrial technology, health care and trades instruction for students.

The college is expanding its aviation technology program, which was awarded a $475,000 grant by the Federal Aviation Administration early this year. The college planned to use some of the money to hire a full-time lab assistant and a part-time math tutor to support students in the program. This, in turn, will allow the program to accept more students.

Efforts to recruit a more diverse class have resulted in more women signing up for the program, Kinney said.

Meanwhile, the college’s new CDL program is shifting into gear, he said. The focus of the noncredit training will be to get more commercial drivers on the road.

Iowa Western is working to address the workforce needs of its communities by offering more than 40 career and technical programs of study in areas such as electronic engineering, design technology, laser systems, robotics-automated systems engineering, welding, logistics, renewable energy, construction management, HVAC/R, plumbing, automotive and diesel, according to its website.

The next educational institution in Council Bluffs to start its fall term will be Heartland Christian School, which starts classes on Aug. 18. Council Bluffs and Lewis Central community school districts, along with St. Albert Catholic School, will start on Aug. 23.

Lewis Central will again use a phased approach, with only one grade attending the first day at its elementary and middle school. At Kreft Primary School, only first-graders will start the first day, and only kindergartners will attend on the second day, according to the district’s website. All Kreft students will attend beginning on Aug. 25.

At Titan Hill Intermediate, only second-graders will start on Aug. 23. All students will attend beginning on Aug. 24. A similar pattern will be followed at Lewis Central Middle School, where only sixth-graders will attend on Aug. 23, and all students will attend beginning on Aug. 24.

Lewis Central High School will also start in stages, but grades will start just hours apart, not days. Ninth-graders will start at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, followed by 10th-through 12th-graders at 11:25. On Aug. 24, all students will attend all day.

Lewis Central Schools will dismiss early on Wednesday, as always.