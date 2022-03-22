Fifth-graders glimpse careers in a variety of fields at Rotary Clubs' event

Whether your fifth-grader likes animals, cars or computers, there was a session for them at the 11th almost annual Fifth Grade Career Fair Tuesday at Iowa Western Community College.

The event is organized and sponsored by the Council Bluffs Noon Rotary and Council Bluffs Centennial Rotary clubs. It’s normally held annually but was not held the past two years because of the pandemic.

“We raise money for this every year,” said Mick McKinley, a member of the Council Bluffs Noon Rotary. “We work with the schools, and we work with the school foundation.”

Students could attend three half-hour sessions on different career fields out of 33 presented by representatives from local businesses, schools and government agencies.

Fifth-grade students from Council Bluffs Community School District, Lewis Central Community School District, St. Albert Catholic Schools, Heartland Christian School, Children’s Square USA and the Heartland Family Service Therapeutic School. Rotarians were expecting about 800 students, McKinley said.

Fields featured at this year’s event included robotics, nursing, cyber security, teaching, auto/diesel technology, law enforcement, computer technology, veterinary medicine, and many others.

Veterinarians can specialize in one of several areas, said Kristen Westergaard, a veterinarian at the Animal Clinic of Council Bluffs. There’s small animal, such as dogs and cats; large animal, such as livestock; zoo animals; and research.

“Many vets use our skills to protect humans from disease and conducting research that helps do that,” she said.

Veterinarians vaccinate animals against diseases such as rabies, treat animals that are sick, treat wounds, set fractures and sometimes perform surgery, Westergaard said. They also give advice to pet owners and livestock producers.

Research and experimental treatment or procedures by veterinarians can lay the groundwork for improvements in medical care for people, too, she said. Veterinary scientists help develop the vaccines for malaria and yellow fever, she said. Veterinarians also developed initial procedures for knee replacement that were later used on human patients.

Being a veterinarian can be physically taxing, Westergaard said.

“We stand a lot, we walk around a lot,” as well as lifting and holding animals that may be heavy and/or wiggly. They may not like strangers and may bite the care provider, she said.

Veterinarians who work with livestock or other large animals spend most of their time working outside -- regardless of the weather conditions, Westergaard said. And most veterinarians are on call and may have to rush to work -- or someone’s farm -- if someone’s pet or livestock has a medical emergency.

Becoming a veterinarian requires a high school diploma, four-year college degree and four years of veterinary school, she said. There are only 30 veterinary schools in the United States, so admission is often competitive. The only one in Iowa is at Iowa State University.

It requires a strong science and math background, including courses in biology, physiology, genetics, chemistry, organic chemistry, zoology and cellular biology, as well as algebra, trigonometry, statistics, calculus, etc., Westergaard said. It may also require credits in English, speech and business.

A veterinary technician plays a similar role to what a nurse does for a doctor, she said.

“Chelsea (White, a vet tech in the animal clinic) is very important to everything we do, and I could not do my job without her,” Westergaard said.

Vet techs collect blood, tissue, urine and feces and run lab tests on them; take X-rays; and provide dental care to animals, she said. They also talk to pet owners about an animals diet, symptoms and behavior and give them updates on the status of their pet’s treatment or surgery.

“Usually our goal is to help animals, but we do work very closely with people, too,” she said. “We spend a lot of time talking to pet owners -- producers, if we’re doing livestock.”

Unvaccinated animals can catch rabies, which can be fatal to humans. They can also pick up ticks, which can carry diseases.

Becoming a vet tech requires a high school diploma and a two-year college degree, White said. Iowa Western’s veterinary technology program is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Opportunities in automotive technology are available at car dealerships, automotive franchises and independent shops, said Skyler Hertz, who worked at a dealership for about eight years before becoming an instructor at Iowa Western. There are also jobs in motorsports that are much harder to get.

“There’s a big shortage of automotive technicians,” he said.

Depending on the employer, an automotive tech can start from $15 to $18 per hour, Skyler said. After 15 years, they can make $30 an hour or more.

Dealers usually send new techs to a corporate training site to learn about the brands they sell and how to diagnose and fix certain problems, he said.

A high school diploma is enough to get you into a two-year degree program at Iowa Western, but it’s best if you get a good foundation in certain subjects, said Clint Meyer, instructor and program chair at the college.

“You need to make sure you have good math skills,” he said.

Techs also need to have good communication skills so they can tell customers what problems their car had and what you did to fix them, Meyer said.

Students got to walk through the auto lab, which had an assortment of student and community members’ vehicles waiting. The college has a couple hybrids students can work on, Meyer said.

“We don’t have any full electric vehicles yet,” he said.

The diesel lab has a variety of diesel engines, mostly sitting on stands. Most were purchased used by the college, while some were donated, Meyer said.

“There’s a huge demand right now for diesel techs, which is driving up wages,” he said.

Both the auto technology and diesel technology programs are year-round, 24-month programs.

Computer technicians are employees companies depend on to keep their systems running smoothly, said John Stile, chief technology officer for Council Bluffs Community Schools. He asked students to guess how much money a business would lose if its computers were down all day. A few made tentative guesses.

“I happened to know about the Bellevue Walmart, and it’s about $1 million a day,” he said. “Now you can see there’s some pressure involved.

“Every student in Council Bluffs Community Schools has a Chromebook,” Stile said. “Every summer, we service between 2,000 and 3,000 devices. How many people do you think that would take?”

Students’ guesses ranged from 400 to 3,000.

“We actually have five computer technicians in the district,” Stile said. “One thing with technology, you can do a lot with not very many people.”

Council Bluffs Community School District has “well over 5 million feet of cable,” he said. “We service all of that.”

The good thing about the job is that there’s a variety of things to do, Stile said.

“I can somewhat predict each day, but they’re never the same,” he said.

Sometimes it involves climbing up on a roof, and other days it means crawling through tunnels, Stile said.

Having Google in town makes Council Bluffs unique among cities, said Jon McGreevy, supervisor of data networks for the school district.

“John and I got to be first in deploying Google Education,” he said. “We were one of the schools that got the first Chromebooks in the world. Council Bluffs is the only city in the world that has two Google data centers -- one on Veterans Memorial Highway, and one on I-29.”

Technology is changing rapidly, so computer technician jobs will be different in the not-too-distant future, McGreevy said.

“You’re living in a time where the jobs you’re going to be doing don’t even exist yet,” he said.

There was one group of three class periods in the morning and one in the afternoon.

Both McKinley and Matt O’Reilly of the Noon Rotary said it worked out really well to hold the event at Iowa Western, and they hoped to hold it there in the future.

