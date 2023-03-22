Almost a thousand Council Bluffs students got glimpses of multiple career options during the 14th annual Fifth Grade Career Fair Tuesday at Iowa Western Community College.

The event is sponsored by the Council Bluffs Noon and Centennial Rotary clubs, whose members make up the bulk of the volunteers.

About 950 students from Council Bluffs, Lewis Central, St. Albert and Heartland Christian Schools attended, according to Nancy Schulze, immediate past president of the Noon Rotary Club. Each could attend 20-minute presentations on three careers out of a possible 32, from robotics technician to veterinarian.

There was strong interest in the nursing area. Students started by getting a glimpse of a plastic brain with removable parts, then checked their own blood oxygen level and a classmate’s heart rate under the direction of Jessica Pauley, dean of health at Iowa Western; and Megan Elam, an Abraham Lincoln High School senior who recently became certified as a nurse aide.

Pauley told students if they want to help people, like doing a variety of things and are interested in how the different parts of the body work, they might want to pursue a career as a nurse, nurse aide or medical assistant.

After that, they got to tour the simulation lab where students practice providing care to mannequins.

Students can finish the nurse aide course in one semester, Elam said.

“The CNA class lets you know if you want to go into nursing or not,” she said. “It’s a really good experience. If you don’t like CNA, my thinking is you probably won’t like nursing.”

Elam enjoyed the class and plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing after she graduates from high school this spring.

Certified nurse aides start at about $12.17 per hour and average $14.23, according to Iowa Western. Nurses can start at $28.97 per hour and average $36.11 per hour.

While there is a lot of demand for computer programmers, there is also a need for computer technicians, who work on hardware rather than software, according to Keith Miller, a frontline operations manager at Google’s Council Bluffs data center.

“There’s a big need for hardware technicians, as well,” he said. “As technology grows more complex, there still has to be someone who knows how to fix it.”

Miller trained a video camera on the inside of a server and showed it on a monitor. He pointed to several different parts and asked students if they knew what each one was. One student knew all of them, and several others knew some or most of them.

Besides technicians, Google needs electrical and air conditioning experts, Miller said. Cooling towers use water to cool servers, which is then drained outside and evaporates.

People who are curious and are interested in how computers work may enjoy working as computer technicians, said Emmy Solomon, data center technician level II at Google’s data center.

Computer technicians start at $13.65 to $15.16 per hour in Iowa, and experienced technicians make an average of $35,286, according to ZipRecruiter.

Law enforcement offers a variety of job possibilities, according to Officer Ryan DeVault, who is based at the Iowa State Patrol’s Council Bluffs Post.

“Law enforcement doesn’t have to mean just being a uniformed officer,” he said.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety also includes the fire marshal’s office, intelligence agents, narcotics enforcement, crime scene investigators and others.

Officers can also play different roles, such as K9 officer, accident investigator, event security officer, assisting other agencies, responding to disasters, pilot or executive protection officer, DeVault said. He doubles as a firearms instructor.

He enjoys being a trooper because he likes helping people and the variety in his job from day to day.

A college degree is not required to become a State Patrol officer, but DeVault recommends getting a two-year degree anyway, even if it’s not in criminology. Once hired, officers go through 20 weeks of training at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. It includes physical fitness training (like boot camp), practice handcuffing people and learning marksmanship, as well as a lot of time in a classroom.

“It prepares you physically and mentally to be a trooper,” he said.

A trooper starts at about $46,000 per year and moves up to $56,000 when experienced, DeVault said. A special agent makes $63,000. Top pay can be as high as $93,000 for a trooper and $98,000 for a special agent.

This year was the second year the career fair was held at Iowa Western, Schulze said. The setting offers students an opportunity to see demonstrations in some of the labs and experience a community college environment.

The event was launched when Martha Bruckner was superintendent of Council Bluffs Community Schools, said Brian Moon, incoming president of the Centennial Rotary Club.

“She thought fifth grade was a great point to enlighten the kids so they see a reason for a pathway to college and career,” he said.

The career fair shows that there are jobs that require no college degree, some that require a certificate or associate or bachelor’s degree and some that require an advanced degree, such as being a doctor, lawyer or veterinarian.

A committee plans what careers to showcase at each year’s event in dialogue with area school districts, and Erin McKee, assistant to President Dan Kinney, figures out the logistics, according to Schulze and Moon. The committee surveys teachers and students on what careers they would like to have included, and the clubs look at what options students signed up for the previous year.

“This has been going on so long now, robotics was not even considered when we started,” Moon said. “It’s a matter of where technology and careers are moving as to who we invite to be speakers.”

Finding someone, especially in the trades, who can leave their jobs for a day and come and speak can be a challenge, Schulze said.

Funds are channeled through the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation.