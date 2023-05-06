Five teachers were presented Excellence in Teaching awards from the Nelson Family Foundation during the 15th annual awards ceremony Thursday, May 5, at the Council Bluffs Country Club.

The award is a testament to the family’s commitment to education and honors exemplary teachers of the Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts.

This year’s honorees were Christy Heckman, lead counselor at Abraham Lincoln High School; Lu McClellen, special education math teacher at Thomas Jefferson High School; Kevin Palu, head choir director at Lewis Central High School; Danielle Philmon, preschool teacher at College View Elementary School; and Julie Ruzicka, kindergarten teacher at Kreft Primary School. Each recipient received a $5,000 check, $250 in Sonic gift cards to be used as incentives for their students and specially designed trophies and lapel pins.

The ceremony also honored the late Anne Nelson, who was instrumental in creating the award. She was a champion for education both during and after her career. She taught high school English and French in Minnesota and at Lewis Central High School. In 2016, she received the Lewis Central Hall of Fame Staff award for her outstanding contributions to the metro area. She served on many boards and committees, including for the Literacy Center for the Midlands, Philanthropic Educational Association and others.

Christy Heckman

Christy Heckman, lead counselor at Abraham Lincoln, has spent the past 13 years in the Council Bluffs Community School District and, prior to that, she served as a counselor and English teacher at Omaha Central High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education with an endorsement in English from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master’s in secondary school counseling from Creighton University.

She coordinates engagement opportunities for students and their families, including a “B’s or Better” celebration and Eighth Grade Family Night. She also serves on a variety of committees for the district and Abraham Lincoln.

Colleagues, administrators and students all agree that Heckman provides her full attention and support to every student who passes through her door. She does this while juggling a number of roles and responsibilities that continue to improve the experience of both students and educators.

One nomination illustrates her impact on students. As a sophomore in high school, this student was struggling with an abusive relationship. The student said, “I never could have managed to dig myself out of the hole I was in without her reaching out her hand and believing in me.” Even though the student was assigned a new advisor for their senior year, they still wander into her office every time they need guidance or support. “I am just one of the many stories of lives she has affected and changed for the better. Mrs. Christine Heckman is someone who cares, is someone who deserves acknowledgement for all of the amazing and hard work she puts into her job and is someone I will always hold in the highest respect.”

One colleague called Heckman the “glue of the school” and someone who has built a positive culture for all students. She started the Iowa Western Community College Computer Information Technology certification pathway for Abraham Lincoln students. She wears many hats, and she excels in each role.

As one colleague shared, “Christy Heckman isn’t just a guidance counselor. She is a mentor, listener, therapist, multi-tasker, inspirer, creator, and advocate…Christy Heckman is a dream maker. She inspires students to become the best version of themselves and encourages them to persevere when things get tough. She innovates and finds ways to connect with all our students. She makes our school a great place for kids and therefore opens the door to a world of possibilities for them.”

Lu McClellen

Lu McClellen is a special education math teacher at Thomas Jefferson. She has been teaching with Council Bluffs Schools for 19 years. She has also been a behavior support program teacher at Wilson Middle School, Children’s Square USA and Uta Halee Girls Village. She holds an associate degree from Mid Plains Community College, a bachelor’s in education from Kearney State College and master’s degrees in counseling and special education from University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Nominators highlight the curiosity, dedication, and — above all — kindness of McCellen in all aspects of her work. As one colleague stated, “We have a T-shirt here at Thomas Jefferson that says #BeeKind, and that is what I think about when I think of Lu McClellen.”

McClellen works for students’ success both in and out of the classroom. Nearly 80% of students at Thomas Jefferson receive free or reduced-price lunches, which means many students experience food or clothing insecurity. She helps to organize Thomas Jefferson’s food and clothing pantry called the “Helping Hive.” She continually collects food donations and money to help keep the Hive stocked with necessary supplies, and in the past year, she helped expand the Helping Hive Pantry to include the entire community with multiple locations and a mobile pantry. One nominator said, “Lu can be found at least twice a month volunteering at the sites and has helped to create a solid group of teachers that also volunteer to help organize the pantry, fill orders and deliver them to cars. On a given night, we might help 40 families or over 100 people.”

In her commitment to students’ success, she also co-sponsors a program called “Credit Chasers.” This is an opportunity for students to receive additional help in their classes either before or after school each day, and she is dedicated to making sure each student receives the help they need. She has helped hundreds of students in this program pass their classes. The district saw the success of the program and collected data on the outcomes of students who participated. The data showed that 75% of students earned 12 or more credits, compared to 57% who did not use the program.

Although McClellen provides incredible support for students, they aren’t the only ones who receive her kindness. As a colleague shared, “She helps teachers with materials for special education students in their classes. If a teacher is out ill or has a family emergency, she is the first one to check on them. She has organized meal trains and collected money for gift cards for teachers who have lost a loved one. She organizes a collection so that we can get the custodian of our floor a Christmas and birthday gift.” Her relentless drive to help others is noticed by all.

In summation, “She is a great teacher but a better person. Her whole life is about helping others, and that directly flows to students in her class and after-school program. She is the best person I know that deserves this award.”

Kevin Palu

Kevin Palu is the head choir director at Lewis Central High School. He has been with Lewis Central Schools for four years. Before coming to his current position, he was a K-7 vocal music teacher in Emmetsburg and a ninth-grade choir director at Waukee Timberline. He holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from UNL. He serves as show choir director, directs the varsity show choir “Lewis Corporation” and has been the assistant director of several music productions at Lewis Central.

In his time at Lewis Central, he has impressed all those around him with his passion, creativity and commitment to creating the most welcoming learning environment possible for all his students.

Palu dedicates a large amount of time outside of school hours to provide students with the best opportunities for growth. Students preparing for All-State are coached by him in class, out of class and sometimes even on the weekends. One student shared, “He made sure we were prepared and told us that no matter the outcome, he was proud of us. I felt supported by him and am grateful for all the time he gave us.” Another student said, “If it weren’t for Mr. Palu coming to school an hour early and staying three hours after school to help, many All-State students like me wouldn’t have been as successful as they were. Mr. Palu is always willing to help make his students the best they can be.” Along with preparing students for the All-State process, he also spends countless hours coaching students at show choir rehearsals, scheduling choreographers, creating shows and more.

Not only does he push his students to achieve new levels of excellence, he also creates a warm and welcoming learning environment for all. One student said, “He taught me that talent isn’t subjective, and that everyone can be a talented musician with a little hard work and a lot of love. Though he made me the talented person I am today, he also taught me to be humble and that there is always room for improvement.” A former student noted how comfortable students are talking to Palu about anything: “I and many other students recall sitting in Mr. Palu’s office chatting about anything on our minds, and we still to this day go back to visit or ask for advice. Mr. Palu provides a safe space for students who ordinarily feel outcast or different, building up our confidence and love for music while doing so. Mr. Palu does more than just teach music. He makes individuals feel accepted, important and a part of something bigger.”

As one parent shared, “Mr. Palu is a dedicated leader, powerful role model, and passionate educator. My son has blossomed while being taught by Mr. Palu! My son appreciates music and embraces a little more of himself each day. Mr. Palu’s dedication to the choir and show choir program at Lewis Central is extremely evident by the motivation and enthusiasm his students portray.”

Danielle Philmon

Danielle Philmon has been working in Council Bluffs Schools since 2005 and is currently a preschool teacher at College View Elementary. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with an early childhood endorsement from Peru State College and a master’s in curriculum and Instruction from Doane University. She serves as a preschool lead teacher for practicum and student teachers, plans and assists with professional development opportunities, has been trained as an International Baccalaureate teacher, serves on the College View Leadership Team and participates in the Council Bluffs Education Association.

Philmon’s nominations paint a picture of a dedicated, creative and extremely effective educator. Her ability to create an engaging learning community for her students and provide mentorship to fellow educators makes her an inspiring educator who consistently creates environments for learning to thrive.

Many parents shared stories of their children’s success after working with her. One parent said, “Ms. Philmon paved the way for my first child — who had significant delays both socially and academically — to now be reading Greek mythology, on track to graduate and excited to attend school each day.” Another parent shared that her daughter “lights up a room when she talks about Ms. Philmon.” Still another said, “She’s helped my kids go from struggling to learn and retain information to thriving in all areas of school.”

Philmon works hard to make learning engaging and is always up for trying new things. She uses new technology, different approaches and will always try a new suggestion or idea. Each week, her classroom has a new theme to spark engagement … As one colleague shared, “In Ms. Philmon’s class, students have so many opportunities to uncover learning that is interesting to them. Her classroom is full of laughter, smiles, learning and fun.”

Because of her approach to teaching, many families request their child be placed in her classroom. Many paraprofessional job applicants will also ask to be placed in her room. She consistently lifts up all those around her, and one colleague said, “I have worked with hundreds of teachers in my 31-year career, and Danielle is one of the very finest. She is authentic and completely vested in every facet of the preschool mission.”

Another nomination from a colleague sums up Philmon as an educator: “Each year. Ms. Philmon finds a way to make school and our classroom a space that is safe, exciting and full of new experiences. I love coming to work every day. Our preschoolers love school and love being together each day. Ms. Philmon is a great teacher, a fun teacher, a loving teacher. She is the best and should be an award-winning teacher!”

Julie Ruzicka

Julie Ruzicka has been working at Lewis Central Schools for 24 years and is currently a kindergarten teacher at Kreft Primary School. She has previously worked as a looping K-1 teacher and a multi-age classroom teacher. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from UNO and master’s in curriculum and instruction from Doane.

Nominations consistently reference her strong relationships with students and families of all backgrounds, her intentional teaching and her sense of humor. Parents, colleagues, administrators and former students all agree that she is a key factor in many students’ successes, and it can all be attributed to her care for all children and their families. As one former student said, “I am now 26 years old with a family of my own, but Mrs. Ruzicka was my kindergarten teacher, and I will remember her for the rest of my life. I can honestly say every student who walks into her classroom becomes a piece of her heart.”

Many nominators highlight the skill Ruzicka has in working with children and families from various backgrounds. She is particularly sensitive and accommodating to students who are learning the English language. As one colleague says, “Julie welcomes all students with a smile and an open heart. English Language (Learners) in Mrs. Ruzicka’s classroom not only grow in their English language development, they become a part of a learning community where young children learn from one another.”

She has also dedicated much of her time to refining techniques for teaching writing to young learners. As one colleague says, “Julie’s love of writing is evident when she collaborates with her colleagues and teaches writing to kindergarten students. She celebrates each student’s success by letting students share their writing with others.” A parent of a current student says, “My son loves writing with Mrs. Ruzicka. She goes above and beyond to really get to know him so she can help him with personal connections in his daily writing. He feels so much success when he finishes writing a book and can’t wait to share it with our family.”

Above all, she teaches her students important lessons of kindness, collaboration and caring for others. A parent of a former student says, “Julie encourages our children to be true to themselves, a good friend to others and a helpful part of the community.” A former administrator says, “Julie created an intentional classroom where building relationships was the center of learning. Her students did learning activities that were collaborative, and I saw how children would help one another to complete tasks. Community Circle was a daily occurrence where children would talk about themselves to get to know one another. Mrs. Ruzicka demonstrated year after year that she is a teacher who wants her students to be motivated to learn and be kind and caring to one another.”

Everyone who encounters Ruzicka is grateful to have known her and thankful to have her as an educator in our community. As one parent says, “My son always comes home from school very happy and so proud to be one of Mrs. R’s kids. As a parent, when I put my child on the school bus and send him off in a very unpredictable world, I can rest assured that he is in perfect hands with Mrs. R.”

The Nelson Family Foundation was established in 1997 by John’s parents, H. H. “Red” and Ruth H. Nelson. Since that time, the foundation has granted more than $2.8 million to over 90 educational, environmental, human services, arts and health organizations. Additionally, through the Excellence in Teaching Award, the Foundation has awarded more than a quarter of a million dollars to outstanding teachers and counselors from the Council Bluffs and Lewis Central School Districts.