Forecast: Sunny, temps in 40s before more snow

Council Bluffs public and private schools cancelled classes Monday, while others started late because of an inch or so of snow that fell on a layer of ice Sunday night. And more snow is possible later in the week.

Lewis Central Community School District is on spring break all week.

Around southwest Iowa, Missouri Valley, Logan-Magnolia and Red Oak Community School Districts closed for the day, while others started two hours late.

Students and staff will be wondering whether this will affect when the school year ends — especially since forecasts call for more snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, there’s an 30% chance of snow on Wednesday, 80% chance Wednesday night and 80% chance on Thursday. There’s a 20% chance of snow Thursday night.

“The snow chances begin to slowly increase Wednesday afternoon, but really get going Wednesday night, and linger through Thursday. Models today have perhaps come into better agreement on the track of the storm system, and have perhaps shifted just slightly south. The evening commute should be OK Wednesday with flurries mostly just beginning. The snow becomes moderate into the evening and overnight and will definitely have an impact on the morning commute Thursday with a few inches of snow on the ground at that point. Winds during the event will be from the northeast gusting up to 20 mph, so there could be a small chance of blowing an drifting, but it could certainly be worse,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Depending on the model, snow totals range from 2 to 6 inches to 1 to 8 inches expected for the area.

“The snow will be spread out over a 24 hour period so that will help manage the impacts, despite what could be pretty messy commute Thursday morning,” the weather service said.

The serviced added: Highs on Thursday will only reach the 20s. Wind chills for Friday morning could be in the -5 to -15 range, with even colder wind chills approaching -22 Friday night and Saturday morning.

Before that, expect a high around 49 today, with sunny skies to hopefully melt some of the snow and ice. Wind gusts up to 18 mph are possible. The evening low is around 22.

Burn ban lifted

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management announced Monday that a burn ban in effect since early February has been lifted.

The agency said open burning is now allowable throughout the county, except within municipal city limits where there is a standing ordinance prohibiting open burning on a regular basis.

“Before burning, check with your local fire department or city clerk to determine whether your community has such an ordinance,” the agency said in a release.

The agency encouraged residents to continue to use caution whenever burning, noting the recent rain and snow cover will provide “temporary and likely short-term relief of dangerous fire conditions.” The county is still significantly below precipitation averages, the agency said, “and it won’t take long for fuels to become extremely volatile under the right atmospheric conditions as we approach spring and planting season.”

Here’s a look at the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of snow after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 35. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday night: Snow. Low around 16. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Snow, mainly before noon. High near 24. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Blustery.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 0.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 28.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

