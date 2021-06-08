Forney, who wore many hats, now set to retire

From teaching to coaching to overseeing career and technical education, Abraham Lincoln High School Assistant Principal Cyle Forney has worn many hats during his 32 years serving the Council Bluffs Community School District.
He will retire this month after a total of 35 years in education.
Forney started with the district in 1989 as a special education teacher at Thomas Jefferson High School. While he was teaching, he also did some coaching, leading football and basketball teams at Thomas Jefferson.
“It’s one of the things I will remember -- being around school kids, the excitement and all the activity,” he said.
He also remembers a heartbreaking loss the Yellow Jackets had at Carroll Kuemper High School in Carroll that was the boys basketball team’s only barrier to reaching the state tournament, Forney said. The game went down to the wire, when every shot counts.
“I think we had a shot roll off the rim, and they had a tip-in,” he said.
After teaching for five or six years, Forney was promoted to assistant principal at Thomas Jefferson. He was named activities director in 1997 and remained in that position until 2005. Activities help students learn to organize things, manage their time and develop other important life skills, he said.
“I think my favorite memory as an activities director was working with some really great teachers and some great athletes,” he said.
In 2005, Forney became assistant principal at Abraham Lincoln High School. After a few years, he was appointed principal at the Tucker College & Career Center, where he oversaw career and technical education.
“We did an eighth-grade career fair at that time,” he said. “That’s just providing kids an opportunity to think about their future.”
When Council Bluffs Stadium was being renovated, Abraham Lincoln Activities Director Jeff Novotny asked about including a video board and letting students do some camera work and operate the video board. Forney recruited instructor Randy Lau at the Tucker Center (now at A.L.) to help make it happen.
“We created a sports broadcasting program at the Tucker Center,” he said. “That was a real joy to see the kids work the video board and cameras.”
Soon afterwards, Forney went back to an assistant principal role at Abraham Lincoln. The Tucker Center closed in fall 2019.
He grew up on a farm near Tabor and attended Fremont-Mills Community Schools. In high school, he participated in football, basketball (his favorite sport), track and baseball. That also seemed to be the time he became interested in teaching.
“I had great teachers in high school that were a positive influence,” he said.
Forney attended Iowa Western Community College for one year and played on the Reiver basketball team. Then he transferred to University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education with endorsements in special education, physical education and coaching. He started his career in education teaching special education in Muscatine, then taught and coached in Grinnell for a couple years before coming to Council Bluffs.
He said he has “worked with a lot of really talented people in Council Bluffs,” including outstanding principals Warren Weber, Steve Hardiman, Fred Maher, Melanie Shellberg and Bridgette Bellows, whom he had helped mentor.
Forney said he has no specific plans yet for his retirement.
“I’m going to let the dust settle and figure it out,” he said.
In the meantime, Forney plans to devote more time to golf and visiting the farm where he grew up, which is now being farmed by renters.
“I just enjoy being outside,” he said.
Later on -- who knows?
“At some point, I will probably get antsy and want to do some work to be around people,” he said.