Forney, who wore many hats, now set to retire

From teaching to coaching to overseeing career and technical education, Abraham Lincoln High School Assistant Principal Cyle Forney has worn many hats during his 32 years serving the Council Bluffs Community School District.

He will retire this month after a total of 35 years in education.

Forney started with the district in 1989 as a special education teacher at Thomas Jefferson High School. While he was teaching, he also did some coaching, leading football and basketball teams at Thomas Jefferson.

“It’s one of the things I will remember -- being around school kids, the excitement and all the activity,” he said.

He also remembers a heartbreaking loss the Yellow Jackets had at Carroll Kuemper High School in Carroll that was the boys basketball team’s only barrier to reaching the state tournament, Forney said. The game went down to the wire, when every shot counts.

“I think we had a shot roll off the rim, and they had a tip-in,” he said.