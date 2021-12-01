 Skip to main content
Foundation accepting nominations for Lifelong Learner Hall of Fame
Foundation accepting nominations for Lifelong Learner Hall of Fame

The Wallace and Beverly Winkie Foundation is accepting nominations for the Lifelong Learner Hall of Fame.

All Iowans who have made a lasting impact on lifelong learning are eligible for nomination — as are Iowa organizations — and anyone can submit a nomination.

The Lifelong Learner Hall of Fame was established to celebrate Iowans who have contributed to making Iowa a stronghold of lifelong learning and to promote lifelong learning through recognizing, documenting and sharing their accomplishments, according to a press release from the foundation.

Past inductees include State Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, Ambassador Mary Kramer (ret.), Rowena Crosby, Jacquie McTaggart, Kathy Good, Nancylee Siebemann, Martha Quint, Terry Hernandez, Betty Andrews and Iowa Public Television.

The Lifelong Learner Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Wallace and Beverly Winkie Foundation.

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit parkitvirtualmuseum.com or the Facebook event page, facebook.com/LifelongLearnerHallofFame. A $500 donation to the charitable organization of the inductee’s choice accompanies the award.

